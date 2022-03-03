Missoula YMCA fundraising campaign enters final week $65,000 short of goal

The Missoula Family YMCA is in the final week of its annual support campaign, with $65,000 to go to reach its $325,000 fundraising goal. The campaign ends Wednesday, March 9.

The annual support campaign is a yearly fundraiser for the YMCA. Dollars raised support programs and services crucial to the Missoula community, including the Y’s financial assistance, child care and drowning prevention programs. Every dollar raised stays in Missoula, helping to subsidize Y programs and services, as well as to provide financial assistance to ensure everyone has the opportunity to participate.

"As of today, we’ve raised nearly $260,000, or about 80% of our goal,” said Kate Rodriguez, the YMCA’s director of fund development. “That’s $65,000 short of the $325,000 we need to raise. Every year, we provide affordable summer child care to 700 campers, serve more than 100,000 free meals and snacks to youth, and coach about 2,000 young athletes in our low-cost sports programs — this work is only possible thanks to community donors who give to the YMCA’s annual fundraiser.”

With a week to go, 400 individuals and businesses have donated this year, about 200 fewer than during the 2021 campaign.

"Families and businesses are facing rising costs, and we understand that tight budgets can make it tough to donate,” said Rodriguez. “At times like these, though, it’s crucial that Missoulians continue to have access to safe, affordable services, like child care and swim lessons, that the YMCA provides.”

All donations are 100% tax deductible. Gifts may be made online at ymcamissoula.org/donate, dropped off or mailed to Attn: Kate Rodriguez, 3000 S. Russell St. Missoula, MT 59801.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0