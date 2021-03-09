Missoula YMCA just $17,000 from meeting annual fundraising goal

The Missoula Family YMCA is just $17,000 away from meeting its 2021 Annual Support Campaign goal. The campaign’s goal is to raise $315,000 by Thursday, March 11. All funds stay in Missoula to support Y programs and services.

“Our goal is $15,000 higher than 2020’s goal. Raising our goal wasn’t a decision we made lightly this year. However, time and time again, we hear stories from families who depend on the YMCA for their wellbeing,” said Julie Hofbauer, the YMCA’s development director, in a press release. “Our Annual Support Campaign allows us to keep our program fees low, while still providing safe, quality services. Our programs are crucial for so many people in our community, especially working families, and our work is only possible thanks to generous donors.”

Nearly 600 individuals and businesses have contributed to the 2021 campaign. Every dollar raised stays in Missoula, helping to subsidize Y programs and services, as well as to provide financial assistance to ensure everyone has the opportunity to participate.

“The outpouring of support has just been amazing,” said Hofbauer. “As of today, we’ve raised $298,000 and are asking for the community’s help to get us to that $315,000 mark. We’ve got about $17,000 left to raise and every dollar counts.”

The Missoula YMCA’s 2021 Annual Support Campaign ends this Thursday, March 11, with a goal to raise $315,000. All donations are 100% tax deductible and stay in Missoula. Gifts may be made online at ymcamissoula.org/donate, or dropped off or mailed to Attn: Julie Hofbauer, 3000 S. Russell St., Missoula, MT 59801.

