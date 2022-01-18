Missoula YMCA kicks off annual support campaign to fund free or low-cost services

Hundreds of local families who can’t afford to pay for a gym membership or emergency childcare depend on the Missoula Family YMCA to provide those services for free or for reduced cost. And the nonprofit organization is only able to provide that community service thanks to the generosity of donors.

The YMCA launches its annual support campaign on Wednesday, Jan. 19, and hopes to raise over $300,000 in seven weeks.

“Last year our goal was $315,000 and we brought in that and this year we hope to bring in $325,000,” said recently hired director of fund development Kate Rodriguez.

More than 700 people made tax-deductible donations last year, she noted, and about 70 volunteers go out into the community to advocate for the campaign.

Annually, the ‘Y’ gives out over $600,000 in financial assistance and program subsidies, Rodriguez said.

“That’s not just for memberships,” she continued. “That’s for any program. So that could be for like youth sports, swim lessons or drop-in childcare.”

For example, on federal holidays like Martin Luther King Jr. Day or on snow days, parents need a childcare facility if they still have to work. Some parents also need childcare in times of crisis or simply because they are trying to exercise and get healthy, and the YMCA is able to address that need.

The organization also offers senior fitness classes and adaptive programming for adults with disabilities.

“When I came on to the ‘Y’ I felt like I had a pretty good idea of the work the ‘Y’ does in this community, but the scope and the span of the services that the Missoula YMCA offers is truly incredible,” Rodriguez said. “We have so many different programs that really reach so many different people in our community.”

Rodriguez and her team like to tell community members who haven’t donated to the YMCA before about how much the organization means to Missoula, she said.

“We are serving the community of Missoula trying to build a healthier, stronger Missoula,” she said. “So we really rely on the support of community members to make donations through the campaign to allow us to do that work. So I always like to say that a donation is really an investment.”

Kat Franchino, the director of marketing for the nonprofit, said they have 7,100 members. In 2020, the organization gave out $118,713 in direct assistance and $499,086 in direct subsidies.

“Programs that we subsidize with donor support include our free food program for childcare, low-cost swim lessons for 3rd graders and free after school programs for 6th graders,” Franchino said in an email to the Missoulian.

For more information visit ymcamissoula.org.

