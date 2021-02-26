Missoula YMCA kicks off summer with Virtual Camp Launch Week

The Missoula Family YMCA is celebrating summer with a virtual YMCA Camp Launch Week. Camp registration opens Monday, March 1, with Camp Launch Week running through Sunday, March 7. While families may sign up for camp any time after the virtual Camp Launch Week, special discounts will be offered March 1-7.

“We recognize that it’s been a pretty chaotic year for many families,” said Nicole Martin, senior director of youth programs. “Throughout the pandemic, our YMCA has been a safe, stable and consistent place where children can have fun and be kids. We’re excited to continue to be this place for families during summer months.”

The Y is one of Missoula’s leading child-care experts, caring for thousands of children annually. In 2020, more than 600 campers joined the Y for a summer of rafting, climbing, crafts, sports and more. YMCA Summer Camps provide care from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., with breakfast, lunch and snack included in camp registration.