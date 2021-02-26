Missoula YMCA kicks off summer with Virtual Camp Launch Week

The Missoula Family YMCA is celebrating summer with a virtual YMCA Camp Launch Week. Camp registration opens Monday, March 1, with Camp Launch Week running through Sunday, March 7. While families may sign up for camp any time after the virtual Camp Launch Week, special discounts will be offered March 1-7.
“We recognize that it’s been a pretty chaotic year for many families,” said Nicole Martin, senior director of youth programs. “Throughout the pandemic, our YMCA has been a safe, stable and consistent place where children can have fun and be kids. We’re excited to continue to be this place for families during summer months.”
The Y is one of Missoula’s leading child-care experts, caring for thousands of children annually. In 2020, more than 600 campers joined the Y for a summer of rafting, climbing, crafts, sports and more. YMCA Summer Camps provide care from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., with breakfast, lunch and snack included in camp registration.
“We’ve got a terrific summer planned out — weekly themes, field trips, science experiments and soccer scrimmages. We’re bringing back all of our favorite camps, like Camp Ponderosa and KinderKubs, while also inviting campers to try some of our newer options, like Teen Equestrian Camp, Cheer, and Track and Field,” said Eli Catton, director of youth development. “As always, the safety of all campers is our top priority. In addition to our traditional camp safety measures, like camper-to-counselor ratios, we will continue to operate in small group sizes with physical distancing and masks.”
Families that sign up during Camp Launch Week may use promo code SummerFun21 to receive 5% off their camp registration. Learn more at ymcamissoula.org.