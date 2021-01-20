Missoula YMCA launches annual support campaign with goal to raise $315,000

The Missoula Family YMCA kicked off its 2021 annual support campaign on Wednesday with a goal of raising $315,000 by March 11. All funds stay in Missoula to support Y programs and services.

“Our Y’s been committed to Missoula’s well-being for more than 50 years,” said Julie Hofbauer, the YMCA’s development director. “Last year, in the midst of so much uncertainty, our Y stepped up and supported local families through our affordable childcare efforts. This year’s fundraising campaign will help ensure that our Y is able to continue to meet the needs of families during these unpredictable times.”

The Y’s campaign is an annual fundraiser made possible by 80 volunteer fundraisers and more than 700 donors. Every dollar raised stays in Missoula, helping to subsidize Y programs and services, as well as to provide financial assistance to ensure everyone has the opportunity to participate.

“People are looking for ways to make a positive impact in our community. Our Annual Support Campaign gives them an opportunity to do so. Whether it’s $10 or $100, their gift is making a real difference for families,” said Hofbauer. “We feel fortunate to have so many people who believe in the Y and our mission, and are looking forward to working together to meet our 2021 goal.”

All donations are 100% tax deductible and stay in Missoula. Gifts can be made online at ymcamissoula.org/donate, or dropped off or mailed to Attn: Julie Hofbauer, 3000 S. Russell St., Missoula, MT 59801.

