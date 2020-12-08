Missoula YMCA opens free learning/feeding site in East Missoula

The Missoula Family YMCA has partnered with Missoula County Public Schools to offer a free learning hub and feeding site at Mount Jumbo Elementary School in East Missoula.

“Over the past few months, we’ve learned from conversations with MCPS and East Missoula organizations that East Missoula has fewer remote learning resources,” said Nicole Martin, the YMCA’s Senior Youth Development Director. “There are families who aren’t in need of childcare options, but are looking for community-based remote learning support for a few hours a week. We’re excited to partner with MCPS to offer this free resource to support families during remote learning.”

The YMCA’s Learning Hub on Monday began offering homework help, WiFi and access to computers every weekday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for students in grades 3-12. The site’s goal is to support families whose children may need a couple extra hours of homework help or a space more conducive to learning. Additionally, free lunches will be provided during the same days and hours for any youth ages 18 and younger.

East Missoula students travel outside their community for school. With remote learning in session, not all East Missoula families have access to the same educational resources they had when attending in-person school full time.