Missoula YMCA shuts center for COVID-19

The Missoula Family YMCA announced this week it is temporarily closing its infant/toddler building, part of the Y’s Development Center, after a child tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are, first and foremost, a community health organization committed to the safety of each person,” said Heather Foster, Missoula Family YMCA CEO, in a press release Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The infant/toddler building is a standalone childcare center that serves a total of 31 children, according to the release.

“The child’s classroom has eight children total. However, out of an abundance of caution, we’ve decided to close the entire center in consideration of the health and safety of all participants and staff in the building,” Foster said.

The center will close for 14 days, pending other guidance from the Missoula City-County Health Department, during which staff will deep clean and sanitize the building. The release said the YMCA’s main facility and off-site childcare programs are not affected.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0