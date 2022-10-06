Missoula YMCA unveils plans for $15M expansion project

After years of planning and public input, the Missoula Family YMCA on Thursday finally unveiled plans for a $15 million expansion project for its headquarters at 3000 S. Russell Street.

In addition to remodeling every square inch of its current facility, the Y plans to build a brand-new, 70,000-square-foot, $4 million early child care facility. It will be able to serve about 100 kids. Construction is expected to start in the spring of 2023. The current little yellow building on the campus serves kids ages 6 weeks to about 3 but has seen soaring demand over the years.

“We outgrew it many, many years ago,” explained CEO Heather Foster. “And it was well-loved and well-used. But it’s time for us to build a state-of-the-art, beautiful child care center that will actually double the number of kids that we can serve and will also really help address that workforce shortage that’s coming from a lack of affordable, accessible child care.”

The nonprofit organization has quietly raised just shy of $11 million from private donors, foundations and businesses. Now they’re embarking on a public capital campaign in order to get them to the finish line.

Called the Here For Good Campaign, they’re hoping to raise a little over $4 million. On Thursday evening at the Missoula County Fairgrounds, the Y showed off renderings of what the new campus will look like. They’ll be adding space at the front of the building to expand drop-in child care. They’ll be building a youth innovation space, a life-skills space with a kitchen and a makerspace. They’ll also add some fitness capacity and an outdoor exercise area called an "airnasium" with basketball, volleyball and pickleball courts along with an all-abilities playground.

“So yeah, we are re-imagining the entire campus,” Foster explained. “We’ve been privately fundraising for 12 months. And now we’re bringing it to the public. So this is a little bit of a combination of thanking our early supporters that have really gotten us to kind of the fourth quarter of our fundraising goals and then we’re bringing it out into the open to ask people to join us.”

They’ve been planning the project for a very long time, she noted.

“We’ve been doing a lot of community meetings and design charrettes and we landed on a scope a little over a year ago and hit ‘go’ on fundraising,” she said.

They’ve hired local consultant Melanie Brock to lead the effort and they’ve also got 22 volunteers working on the project.

Through public input, they’re making sure that everything they build will increase access, provide more programming and serve more people.

The Y has a policy to never turn anyone away and offers financial assistance to people who don’t have the income to support a full-priced membership. They give away about $700,000 per year in subsidies and are one of the largest providers of nutrition for kids in the county. One in three children that participate in YMCA programs get financial assistance of some kind, and one in four people who participate in everything else get assistance.

From swim lessons to youth camps to health and wellness to yoga, the Y offers programming for a very diverse slice of the community, Foster explained.

“We’re serving 15,000 people every year," she said. "And almost half of them are under the age of 18. So most young kids get their first experience playing a sport with the Y. Many kids learn to swim here. We are an organization of firsts for a lot of the community.”

They also offer every sixth grader in Missoula a free membership.

“We believe early access to health is a key indicator of a successful healthy life for kids,” Foster said. “We have thousands of kids that participate in summer camp every year.”

The organization usually has anywhere from 300 to 350 employees at a given time, and many of those are young people just starting out in their careers.

Airnasium A rendering of what the airnasium would look like.

“I think there’s a lot of elementary teachers that have spent years of camp counseling here,” Foster said. “So we feel like we’re a place of growth in a lot of different areas.”

The Y is hoping to help alleviate Missoula’s severe workforce and child care capacity shortage.

A study from January of 2022 conducted by the Montana Department of Labor and Industry found that there were 22,600 Montana parents out of the labor force due to family responsibilities in 2021, 53,500 working reduced hours and another 21,500 working part time or absent from work.

“An estimated 6% of the labor force relies on childcare to remain employed, yet licensed childcare capacity meets only 44% of the estimated need,” wrote Amy Watson, a senior economist with the department.

The Missoula Family YMCA’s main goal is to be a place where everyone is welcome, Foster said, and they hope the expansion will allow even more people to find something they love.

“This is a place that brings people together from all walks of life,” Foster said. “Whether it’s diverse abilities or income or educational status or age. I mean, we have 6 weeks all the way up to some of the oldest community members that live in Missoula. I think there’s not very many other places you can go in Missoula and see that."

She believes that the Y is basically a cross section of the community on any given day.

"And I think it’s one of the beautiful things about who we are and why we need to make sure that this place continues to thrive and be vibrant," Foster said.

There will be 22 months of construction, she estimated, and it will be done in phases so as to minimize the disruption to users.

For more information visit ymcamissoula.org.

Makerspace A rendering of what the makerspace would look like.