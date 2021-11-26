Missoula youth gym emphasizes 'books before boxing'

How do you build a youth boxing program from scratch?

That was one of many questions JD Partain asked himself over the past few years as he started the development of a plan that would eventually become the Missoula Boxing Club.

The nonprofit focuses on health and wellness through boxing, but also emphasizes the importance of school work, striving to provide children age 9 to 19 with life skills.

"When these kids get on these bags, it almost becomes therapeutic," Partain said. "Their mental, emotional and sometimes social well-being just starts to climb."

Much of the program is based off a model used by the Downtown Boxing Gym Youth Program in Detroit, Partain said. Kids are picked up from school and brought to the gym, run by Khali Sweeney, who was nominated in 2017 as a Top-10 Hero of the Year by CNN.

Sweeney began the gym in 2007, and as of 2017, he'd helped 267 high school students graduate. Of those, 98% went on to college, according to the CNN story.

Partain wanted to create a similar model in Missoula. The two gyms even share the same motto: "Books before boxing."

"I get for some people sports can be their whole life, but it is important to me to be able to get good grades still and be caught up on all my school," said Bella Grimsley, a 13-year old boxer at the gym.

Kids will spend anywhere from 15 minutes to an hour with a tutor prior to being able to train. Practice usually starts around 5 p.m. with warm-ups before moving on to other activities its trainers and coaches come up with.

"The skin in the game is that the kids have to do their homework," Partain said. "That's essentially what we do."

First local competition

The gym and organization are licensed through USA Boxing, the sport's governing body in the United States.

On Nov. 13, the club had a major milestone — it hosted the first sanctioned youth amateur boxing competition in over two decades in Missoula, according to Partain. The club has been to six competitions as a team prior, but having a home meet was a whole different experience for them.

Called the "Zootown Throwdown," the meet featured 15 fights in a packed ballroom at the Hilton Garden Inn. Hours upon hours of planning went into the event and about 15 volunteers helped run it and officiate.

It was lively, with several strong fights and an attentive crowd around 450 people strong. Ten different clubs had boxers at the event, with the Missoula Boxing Club having just one — Grimsley.

She said she learned a lot during the bout, which was just her second-ever competition. If given the chance again, Grimsley said she'd try and throw more punches and not be as shy in the ring.

The experience, for her though, was a good one.

"It was fun to see all the other fights too and see how many people actually showed up," Grimsley said. "It was nerve-wracking though because there were so many people there."

Partain hoped to have more fights for his crew of around 20 boxers, but several potential matches never materialized. Even so, he said the event was a success.

The organization does not charge any fees outside of a $75 registration with USA Boxing to provide insurance, so the club also used the event as a fundraiser. Around $2,800 was raised, Partain said.

Partain was able to line up strong sponsors for the meet, including Scheels, Opportunity Bank and Angel Flight West.

Community effort

Community members and other businesses have stepped forward to sponsor the organization as a whole. HomeResource and ZooTown CrossFit have donated to the group and individuals have offered up gear. One Missoulian even provided welding skills to help construct gym equipment.

"What's really fun, just from my point of view, is the collaboration between businesses and individuals," Partain said.

Head inside the club and you will find a clean, well-organized space. The entrance has a workspace where students can complete homework after school while waiting for class to start.

Farther in, there's a small locker room and area to get changed. Much of the equipment is donated — some of the lockers are from Florence-Carlton school, while others are from a gymnastics company.

At the back, there are punching bags, a full-sized ring and a garage door leading outside. Partain said it got so warm over the summer, that at one point there was a thin layer of condensation across the entire floor.

"It was cooler (than it was outside) in here, but only for a little bit," Partain said.

Participation growing

By this past August, around 120 different kids had come through the program. Scholarships are available for those who might not be able to afford the USA membership fee or other expenses that arise.

Some kids stick around, while others have found the sheen of hitting a bag wears off, but that has not dissuaded Partain.

There are broader, long-term goals for the academic focus of the gym. With the big fight now in the books, establishing a relationship with the University of Montana is something Partain is looking into.

"I really want to work more with the university and see what they can provide in terms of resources, because, in my mind, I would love to have an academic center that is so top notch that people are coming to it, even if they're not boxing," Partain said.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

