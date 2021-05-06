Missoula YWCA opens new 178-bed domestic violence, homeless family shelter

That wing has 25 private sleeping rooms, each with their own bathroom. That's roughly twice the capacity previously facilitated between the YWCA's emergency housing program and Family Promise.

"We will be able to serve twice as many people in this building as we do in our current shelter, including male survivors, and provide much more comprehensive support," Weese said. "Residents will have their own sleeping rooms and bathrooms so that they have a private and dignified space to heal from abuse."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Casey Dunning, the strategic director for the Missoula Interfaith Collaborative, convened a group of local organizations who worked with families in 2015 in an effort to reduce homelessness. He recalled the look in the eye of a 13-year-old girl standing with her grandmother. They were asking for housing, but he was forced to tell them there wasn't enough space and all he could do was put them on a waiting list.

"And in that moment, the wrongness and injustice of that reality is so clear," he said. “The partnership in the Missoula Family Housing Center was born out of a shared desire to do better alongside our Missoula families. When a family loses their housing, we will be here to support them every step of the way.”