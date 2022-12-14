Missoula's 2-year zoning code reform kicks off

With housing and growth pressures bearing down on the city, Missoula city councilors Wednesday chafed against the drawn-out timeline for updating the city’s zoning code and growth policy.

Few concrete details of the project were available Wednesday given the early stage of the process, although metaphors abounded relating the process to tasting chocolate and whitewater rafting. Instead, consultant Peter Park went deep into the history of land use in Missoula, tracing the area’s geography all the way back to the last Ice Age.

By the time the project reaches its targeted deadline in 2025, a decade will have passed since the city’s growth policy was last significantly updated.

“It’s an important project so it’s necessarily going to take some time,” said Long Range Planning Supervisor Ben Brewer.

The code reform project — which will determine where different types of buildings will be allowed within city limits — will go through a total of six phases. As of this week, the project team is transitioning out of the initial “community launch” phase and into the second phase of “defining the problem.”

In Phase 2, the many stakeholders involved in the project will create a code update action plan to serve as a road map for the future phases. They’ll also engage with frequent code users and diagnose problems in the current code.

Throughout the two years remaining in the process, there will be various public engagement opportunities.

“The city has rarely embarked on this level of public engagement,” noted Ward 1 Councilor Jennifer Savage.

Ward 5 City Councilor Stacie Anderson, however, warned against giving constituents false hope that all of their wishes for the potential zoning code could be incorporated.

Councilors welcomed the historical look at the forces that shaped Missoula.

“We can change a lot but if you lose that character, you lose so much of what makes Missoula special,” noted Ward 3’s Gwen Jones.

Council members also asked a series of questions they worried were too premature concerning matters like equity, incentives and a potential zoning map. The presenters mentioned there will be some short-term deliverables available for implementation prior to 2025, but they couldn’t give further specificity around what those could be.

“We also want to be careful that we don’t get ahead of ourselves,” said Brewer.

But Councilor Amber Sherrill, who represents Ward 4, remarked, “2025 feels like a really long way out in the environment that we’re operating under.”