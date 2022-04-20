Missoula's AAUW Used Book Sale returns this week

One of the city’s biggest used book sales is returning for the first time since 2019.

The Orchard Homes Country Life Club is filling up with titles, from rare to historical to almost new, for the AAUW-PDK-WMREA Used Book Sale.

“I can’t say there are a million, but it feels like there are thousands,” said Ann Sharkey, co-chair of the sale.

The donations come in from the community and through solicitations from their mailing list.

“We have been very pleasantly surprised at the quality of the donations and the Missoula public is just wonderful at supporting this sale, not only in donations but in coming back and buying books,” she said.

The books are priced at $2 an inch, stacked and measured at purchase.

The sale runs Thursday-Sunday, April 21-24, at the club, located at 2537 S. Third St. W. Here are the hours:

Thursday, April 21: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., with a $5 admission fee from 10 a.m.-noon.

Friday, April 22: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, April 23: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, April 24: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: $10 bag sale (bring bags).

This year, they’ve received a good collection on Montana and the West, a lot of new novels people bought and read in the past couple of years and a large World War II section courtesy of a couple of historians.

“We have books of every category, we have a really good children’s section, including books that would be good for home-schooling,” she said.

Co-chair Nancy Zadra said they have some other media, such as tapes and DVDs. Keep your eyes peeled for rare older items and collectibles that are individually priced and dispersed throughout the tables.

“We like to think that we are aiding literacy and that we are promoting the love of reading and the love of books. These are real books that you can hold,” she said.

The proceeds go toward scholarships and other educational projects.

The sale was started in 1959 by the AAUW, the American Association of University Women, a service organization for girls and women; and later was joined by the Phi Delta Kappa Society, a professional education association. The sale added a new partner organization this year, the Western Montana Retired Educators Association. Volunteers from all three groups helps pick up, sort and staff the sale.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.