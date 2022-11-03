Missoula's ACS set to close on Nov. 16 following council decision

Missoula’s Authorized Camping Site will close Nov. 16 after a last-ditch effort to keep it open failed to find an adequate solution.

Ward 3 City Council member Daniel Carlino brought a motion forward to keep the ACS open indefinitely using American Rescue Plan Act funds, but Ward 4 City Council member Mike Nugent moved to table Carlino’s proposal Wednesday.

Council members Nugent, Stacie Anderson, Mirtha Becerra, Gwen Jones, Sierra Farmer, Jennifer Savage, Amber Sherrill and Heidi West supported the motion to table. Council members Carlino, Kristen Jordan and Sandra Vasecka voted against tabling the motion.

“When you get rid of the lowest-barrier shelter, we’d be displacing some of our most vulnerable Missoulians without having viable options,” Carlino argued Wednesday.

But council couldn’t find a way around myriad obstacles plaguing the ACS, like staffing pressures, funding concerns and the lack of running water. Since the site is jointly funded by the city and the county, the Missoula County commissioners would have to take up a budget amendment to continue funding the service or the city would have to foot 100% of the bill after the end of November.

“There is no win in this outcome,” Nugent said as he made his motion.

Three public commenters spoke against council’s decision Wednesday afternoon.

The ACS closure will affect 11 camp residents who have stated they will not transition to the Johnson Street Emergency Winter Shelter, along with two people who believe they would not be allowed to go to the EWS.

City staff are nonetheless working on supporting ACS residents in their transition out of the Clark Fork Lane campsite with resources like $10,000 in transition funds.

“We have no concerns about capacity in the shelter system to absorb the need of ACS closing,” said Eran Pehan, Community Planning, Development and Innovation director, Wednesday.

Pehan said the emergency winter shelter has space for 135 people and total capacity for 150 guests. On its first night open earlier this week, the EWS had 40 visitors. The high number of visitors last year was 102 people and the average was 82 people from December to February.

But while capacity isn’t a concern, ACS residents have laid out numerous reasons why they wouldn’t transition to the EWS. Both the ACS and the EWS are considered low-barrier shelters without sobriety requirements, but Pehan pointed out, “I would say ACS is the lowest barrier shelter that we have.”

Pets and storage are two particularly sticky issues that ACS guests have cited in their refusal to move to the EWS. Pehan said the city is working on finding solutions to both of those barriers.

After the ACS closes on Nov. 16, it’s unclear whether Missoula will see another campsite of its kind return to the city.

“We are working with our community partners to identify what the next best step is,” Pehan explained.

She mentioned the Navigation Center is slated to open in 2023 with a multitude of services that residents previously accessed at the ACS, as well as additional resources, like showers, that weren’t available there.

“This is our solution to fill many gaps in the system that have been discussed over the last couple of weeks in relation to closing the Authorized Camp Site,” said Pehan.

It’s also possible a nonprofit will resurrect the ACS as a private entity, but the nonprofit interested in taking that on has indicated it wouldn’t be able to open the site again until February or March 2023.

“Our goal has always been to find an operational partner with the expertise to operate ACS on a daily basis,” noted Pehan.