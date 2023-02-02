As outdoor media outlets nationwide close down, shift to online-only publication or are gobbled up by corporate ownership and put on life support, at least one storied publication has bucked those trends.

And it's been published right here in Missoula since 1974. But it won't be on any magazine stands.

For its 50th volume, Adventure Cyclist — the publication of the nonprofit Adventure Cycling Association — has been revamped with a new look, new editorial content and a new bimonthly publishing schedule. The magazine will be a 76-page "perfect-bound" publication. That means it will have a square-edge spine and glue-in pages, like a high-end journal, rather than a saddle-bound spine with staples. The high-end physical product reflects the three-person staff's commitment to print.

"Our readers are very adamant about print," Editor-in-Chief Carolyne Whelan said at the ACA offices on Wednesday. When she embarked upon the redesign, the magazine's 54,000-plus subscribers stressed to her, "just don't go digital, it's very nice to have something to take with me that isn't a screen."

Each issue of Adventure Cyclist is the product of Whelan, Art Director Ally Mabry and Managing Editor Dan Meyer. Whelan and Mabry work from the ACA headquarters in Missoula, on Pine Street near Higgins Avenue; Meyer works remotely from Salt Lake City. Gage Poore, who handles IT duties, puts his writing experience to work composing profiles of cyclists who stop by the office during bicycle tours.

"Every time an issue comes out, I have a hard time believing it," Whelan joked about the small but mighty staff. She said that as many as 50 freelance contributors compose pieces for the magazine in a given year, although that number could change with the redesign. Until this year, the magazine published nine times annually, with three off-months scattered throughout the year. Now it will publish on a regular schedule every two months. The first issue of Volume 50 — the March/April 2023 magazine — is expected to arrive in mailboxes around mid-February.

The magazine goes out by mail to all of the ACA's 54,000-some members, who receive it automatically as part of their membership. Memberships are $45 annually — significantly less than subscriptions to other publications — and are available online at adventurecycling.org. Membership also includes discounts on products and services related to bikepacking and long-distance touring, including the ACA's detailed maps of more than 50,000 miles of routes the nonprofit created around the U.S., as well as access to the organization's expert staff.

Tearing down walls

The main reason Whelan and Mabry decided to give Adventure Cyclist its first makeover in a decade was simply because "we really wanted to," Whelan said. Mabry, who has worked at Adventure Cyclist for more than five years, "had been pushing for one for a while." Whelan, who came onboard in spring 2021, made some minor tweaks upon taking over, but not nearly an overhaul.

Mabry said that magazines are typically redesigned every three-to-five years in incremental changes that aren't as noticeable. Adventure Cyclist had been static, and "a lot changes in 10 years." Prior updates to the publication were contracted out, but this one was handled internally with Mabry's vision guiding the visuals. "No pressure," she joked.

Whelan said that Adventure Cyclist had previously fallen into some of the ruts that many cycling and outdoors publications find themselves in: Writing a lot about top athletes, mostly white men, executing mind-boggling feats of athleticism; going deep on jargony tech articles; and not giving much attention to the experiences of everyday riders — their actual readership. That editorial focus could be intimidating to a lot of people, she said.

"The magazine just no longer reflected the adventure cyclists, small a-c, who are out in the world doing the stuff we’re writing about," Whelan said. Plus, it could be good for business to give a fresh look to "this older publication that hadn’t been changed visually in the past decade."

Now, with Whelan as the publication's first female editor and Mabry as its second female art director, "we’re trying to build a table where everyone has a seat," Mabry said. Instead of taking the stance of, "we're the experts, we're telling you how to do this," she said, the new Adventure Cyclist is bringing in younger, more diverse voices. That's a move to, "in some cases, tear down some walls and put up some windows."

To that end, Whelan is bringing in more contributors from across a spectrum of experience levels. One columnist, whose work will appear in serial form across multiple issues, is a seasoned long-distance rider who is circling the globe by bike. But another regular columnist is a cyclist who is making a first foray into bikepacking and touring. Readers will get to follow along as they work toward their first overnight and multi-day trips.

"I think that content like that, that takes the pretension out of it, that allows readers to go along on that journey," Whelan said. "It’s a level of vulnerability that allows other people to say, 'Oh, I could do that.'"

A new mechanics column, she said, will focus on "problems small and large, and how you would solve them from the side of the trail or the side of the road." But they're written without the assumption that the reader already has mechanical proficiency. The mechanical tips are designed to be cut out and packed along on rides. So are stretching tips and advice for injuries. The latter column will be written by Missoula's Meg Fisher, a physical therapist and 11-time world champion and Paralympics cyclist. Recipe cards, also meant to be cut out, will have a hole for attaching to a key-ring or carabiner.

"We’re just trying to bring in multiple voices and think about what the modern cyclist, who is either a seasoned bike traveler or somebody who is interested in finding their foothold, might want to read about or might want to learn," Whelan said, "and then using them as the main inspiration, leaning on all this amazing history that we’ve been blessed with having as a leaning post."

Amazing history

That history stretches back to at least 1972, when June and Greg Siple and Lys and Dan Burden set out to ride from Alaska to the southern tip of South America. Their multi-year "HemisTour" morphed after its completion into the Bikecentennial, a cross-country ride from Virginia to Oregon to mark the country's bicentennial in 1976. Bikecentennial drew more than 4,000 riders.

The couple had set up shop in Missoula to plan and organize the event. During that time, in 1974, they published the first BikeReport, a simple newsletter on folded pieces of paper held together with a single staple and mailed to readers. BikeReport was published irregularly ("When we have something to say, we'll say it," Whelan said), and eventually morphed into "a glorified newsletter" and then a tabloid magazine, Mabry said. Bikecentennial became the Adventure Cycling Association, and in 1994 BikeReport was rebranded as Adventure Cyclist.

Through decades of that time, Greg Siple photographed and recorded the stories of cyclists who passed through Missoula on one of the ACA's many cross-continent routes, or on self-created regional tours. More than 5,300 negatives of his portraits reside in Adventure Cyclist's office. The magazine also has a trove of old ACA maps from decades past and an archive of the magazine dating to the first BikeReport in '74. All of that served as inspiration for the redesign.

"I was looking for similar maps online for inspiration and wasn’t finding anything, and then I was digging around in the basement and found these," Mabry said of the old maps. Whelan added: "Looking anywhere else for source design, we’re not going to find anything as original as what our founders made."

After 49 years of members-only distribution, Adventure Cyclist has a deeply devoted readership, Whelan and Mabry said.

"They're super invested," Whelan said, adding that she receives a few hundred notes of feedback after each issue. About 90% are emailed, and 10% come in mailed letters. Mabry recalled some mailed letters from octogenarians who have read Adventure Cyclist since the beginning. "They treat us like family," she said.

Many readers tell Whelan they enjoy having a physical magazine to hold onto for years. Although the focus is print, the magazine redesign is accompanied by a new digital version that features hyperlinks, adjustable font size and smooth transitions between stories.

Adventure Cyclist's commitment to print — and particularly the fact that it's owned solely by an independent nonprofit — stands out from an outdoors media landscape that's increasingly dominated by large, corporate firms that own myriad titles and brands. Many of those end up going online only, are idled, merely sharing duplicate content from other titles, or are shut down altogether. Whelan's last employer, the legendary East Coast mountain bike magazine Dirt Rag, closed in January 2020. Bike magazine is also gone. Bicycle Retailer and Industry News, VeloNews and PinkBike are now under the Outside Inc. umbrella. Meta, which rose from the ashes of Bike, was purchased by Outside and closed. So was Peloton magazine.

"We're one of the last bike magazines by default," Whelan said, "because everyone else is closing."