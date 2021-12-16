Missoula's airport to get more than $3M from infrastructure bill

Missoula's airport will receive more than $3 million through the federal bipartisan infrastructure law in the first of five rounds of funding, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration announced Thursday.

The $3,433,751 set for Missoula's hub is part of more than $28 million secured for Montana's 69 airports in 2022. The money can be used "to construct or repair runways and taxiways as well as make terminal and gate improvements," the news release said.

“Montana’s airports are essential to keeping our state connected and our economy strong,” Sen. Jon Tester, a lead author on the bill, said in a news release announcing the funding. “This funding from my bipartisan infrastructure package will ensure that our airports can make urgently needed repairs, continue to grow and support Montana travel, and create good paying jobs in the process.”

In total, $144 million will be awarded to Montana's airports over the next five years through the FAA’s airport improvement grants.

The airport is in the midst of a roughly $110-million, two-phase terminal expansion. The first phase, a $67 million project, is expected to be complete at the end of this year and travelers will be able to enter the new three-story terminal building in early 2022.

