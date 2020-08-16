Missoula's All Nations Health Center director: Include traditional healing

Barnett said Missoula's Indian health program has traditionally been in the bottom 25% of the 41 urban Indian health programs throughout the United States when it comes to funding, resources, and capacity, but Barnett said it's starting to grow.

"I want to grow that, and we have been growing that," he said. "We might not be as big as San Francisco, we might not be as big as New York or LA or Chicago, but we still deserve the best."

In addition to plans to start the addiction program, Barnett is in the process of hiring a director of operations and plans to shift his attention to building a new facility for the center that's shaped around its needs.

Barnett's plans are ambitious but he brings more than two decades of experience working in Indian health to the All Nations Health Center, including former roles as the executive director of the National Council of Urban Indian Health in Washington, D.C., and the Native American Health Center in Oakland, California.

Although the All Nations Health Center's services are designed by Natives for Natives, Barnett said they're open to everyone.

"The idea of Native values and culture are that if we have a resource that someone can benefit from, we're going to share it with them regardless," he said.