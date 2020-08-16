Missoula's All Nations Health Center director: Include traditional healing

Sweetgrass and sage smudge bundles sit on a table in the conference room of the All Nations Health Center, where D'Shane Barnett serves as the executive director.
Sweetgrass and sage are just as essential medicine to Barnett and the Native community as Western practices, and Barnett hopes that combining the two can improve health outcomes for the Native population.
"We have, in our community, evidence, what we consider evidence, of the effectiveness of ceremonies, but because it's not something that Western science has gone through and validated, Medicaid will not pay for if I go in and meet with a traditional practitioner and do ceremony," said Barnett, of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, also known as the Three Affiliated Tribes of North Dakota.
The idea of integrating American Indian ceremonies with other Western practices to reduce rates of substance abuse among Native patients is the focus of Barnett's dissertation research for his Ph.D. program in Public Health at the University of Montana.
For his research, Barnett is starting a medication-assisted treatment program for recovering addicts at the All Nations Health Center. The program will target patients who have been addicted to opioids and want to use medications, specifically Suboxone, to wean themselves off their opioid addiction. The clinician will prescribe patients Suboxone and walk them through the Western clinical approach, which includes check-ins, exams and the like, while a traditional practitioner will do sweat lodge ceremonies and individual spiritual counseling.
"What we're going to see is, do the participants who have access to him through the sweat lodge and the individual spiritual counseling, have better outcomes than the people who just go through the regular doctor?" Barnett said.
Barnett hopes to start the program in the fall and is waiting to hear if he will receive funding from the National Institutes of Health.
"I just see incredible potential for him as a leader in public health and I think that is something that we really need," said Annie Belcourt, Barnett's dissertation committee chair in the Public Health Ph.D. program at UM. "I think he shows a lot of promise to be somebody who's going to have a very productive and helpful career, not only for Native people but for the field of public health in general and people living in rural areas."
Barnett has personally used ceremony and traditional medicines for mental health and physical health. While in his 20s, Barnett attended a ceremony on the Fort Berthold Reservation in North Dakota, and was able to deal with pent-up anger stemming from sexual molestation he and his brother experienced as children.
"We had to go to therapists and counseling and none of that worked for me and I spent a lot of my teenage and early 20 years very angry and then I used ceremony and that's really where I was finally able to release a lot of that anger," he said.
More recently, Barnett used bear root and elderberry to overcome COVID-19 when he contracted it a few months ago.
"Bear root is a natural antiviral and elderberry is a natural antioxidant and having both of those helping my immune system, I really feel like if I didn't have that, I probably would have gotten much sicker than I did," he said.
Barnett's partner, who also contracted COVID-19, spent six days in the intensive care unit at Providence St. Patrick Hospital.
When asked about a recent epidemiology report that found that 34% of the deaths in Montana from COVID-19 have been Native Americans, who as a group make up 7% of the state's population, Barnett said the numbers only highlight why programs like the All Nations Health Center need to exist.
"The mainstream health care system is not adequate in meeting the needs of American Indians and what we see is that when American Indians are able to access centers like ours, they are able to achieve better results for less cost," Barnett said.
As a comprehensive primary care center, the All Nations Health Center offers medical services, dental services and behavioral health service, in addition to its newly established health promotion department that is designed to support services such as walking and nutrition groups to prevent people from getting sick in the first place.
Barnett said Missoula's Indian health program has traditionally been in the bottom 25% of the 41 urban Indian health programs throughout the United States when it comes to funding, resources, and capacity, but Barnett said it's starting to grow.
"I want to grow that, and we have been growing that," he said. "We might not be as big as San Francisco, we might not be as big as New York or LA or Chicago, but we still deserve the best."
In addition to plans to start the addiction program, Barnett is in the process of hiring a director of operations and plans to shift his attention to building a new facility for the center that's shaped around its needs.
Barnett's plans are ambitious but he brings more than two decades of experience working in Indian health to the All Nations Health Center, including former roles as the executive director of the National Council of Urban Indian Health in Washington, D.C., and the Native American Health Center in Oakland, California.
Although the All Nations Health Center's services are designed by Natives for Natives, Barnett said they're open to everyone.
"The idea of Native values and culture are that if we have a resource that someone can benefit from, we're going to share it with them regardless," he said.
Barnett has been the program's executive director for the past two years and he said that one of the first things he did as director was make sure the center could bill Medicaid, Medicare and private insurance, and use funding through the state and through the county to serve non-Native patients as well.
On top of juggling Ph.D. coursework and a full-time executive director position, Barnett serves on the Community Mission Board at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in an effort to better address the needs of the Native patients in the hospital system.
He also still finds time to hike, bike, float, fish, and watch movies with his fiance, Jason Begay, an assistant professor at the University of Montana School of Journalism, and their soon-to-be 9-year-old son they are in the process of adopting.
"It's cheesy, but it's true: I'm lucky enough that I get to marry my best friend, so literally just hanging out is even fun as a family," he said. "We watch movies, we miss AMC, but you know, I work in public health so I get it."
