Missoula's Allez! gallery portrays children’s creativity for local nonprofits

“There's so much celebration and sorrow in her piece that I hope that experiencing the murals in such a beautiful public space will show people — will show kids — that we're listening and that we care and that they matter,” said White, the Youth Homes coordinator.

Elisha Harteis led the effort creating the Youth Homes’ piece, titled “Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try again. Fail again. Fail better.” She designed the figures using metalwork, a new medium for her, and collaborated with a handful of teenage girls from Youth Homes in Missoula to create the colorful mural back-splash.

Harteis has been an artist since before she can remember, but it wasn’t until she became a surgical tech in pursuit of “success” that she realized she could be a professional artist if she put her mind to it. Her now husband was a huge supporter, encouraging her to pursue her passion. Most of her art explores some of the deeper, and often darker, emotions she feels. In the last Allez! installation she had submitted a piece that explored vulnerability, but she said the Youth Homes mural was a new challenge for her.