Missoula's Allez! gallery portrays children’s creativity for local nonprofits

In an alleyway off Higgins in downtown Missoula, metal girls in bunny ears dance under the clouds and streaks of color fill an imaginary sky signifying freedom.
The collages of images and color dot the alley wall along Radius Gallery, which has taken on new shape as the Allez! Missoula gallery installed a fresh collection of murals from four local nonprofits devoted to helping Missoula's youth last week.
“It's a privilege to give others the opportunity to feel seen and heard, and for the Radius to front the voices of people that might otherwise feel invisible,” said Taylor White, the grants manager and development coordinator of Youth Homes, one of the four organizations spotlighted in the exhibition.
The relatively new Allez! Missoula, which aims to beautify the overlooked sides of Missoula’s urban areas, such as its alleyways, opened its first “Murals for Missoula” gallery last Friday.
Lillian Nelson, Allez! Missoula’s program director, said this will be the first of a yearly installment featuring three to four different local nonprofits as a way to spotlight those who give back to the city.
“It's just really important to focus on our youth, so as far as a first show ... it just felt right to go in that direction,” Nelson said.
Art is important to building the character and creativity of children, Nelson said. Plus, the public accessibility of the outdoor gallery offers a great way for the organizations involved to show Missoula the work they do and why it matters.
The four organizations represented are Missoula’s Parks and Recreation, Missoula Art Museum’s Teen Art Project (TAP), SPARK! Arts, and Missoula Youth Homes.
Parks and Rec
Parks and Recreation’s mural, “Transformational Moment of Play,” was created by Heidi West. The collection of images, overlayind maps of the Missoula area, show a kid on top of the playground imagining she can fly — one playing in the Clark Fork River with their mother and another discovering beautiful local plants.
Nelson said the importance of Parks and Recreation is in the beautiful outdoor settings they maintain that can offer so much growth and healing to kids, in addition to their playgrounds, kid programs and focus on exploration.
“I have been seeking these moments when we completely lose ourselves in play, and yet simultaneously discover joy, learn our passions, and realize our potential,” the artist’s statement displayed by the mural reads.
MAM's Teen Art Project
TAP’s mural is a panorama of silhouetted mountains, with bright colors burning in the sky, birds flying toward the center and piercing eyes that carry the sun in their irises.
The piece was one of several from Janaina Vieira-Marques and AmeriCorps service intern Sage Senterfeit in collaboration with 20 high school students around the question: what is freedom? The other murals in the project will be displayed outside the museum and Adventure Cycling starting in August and going until October.
SPARK! Arts
SPARK! Arts’ piece is an abstract collage of tapestry squares painted by student artists. The colors range the rainbow, and the lines, patterns and images appear to be random. Some are squiggly lines, one has a lopsided rainbow, another depicts orange clouds and many utilize the power of polka dots.
This piece, led by art teacher Kate Crouch, combines the emotive gesture paintings of each of the students, which are meant to be an exercise in artistic expression of emotion.
“You, the observer,” begins the SPARK! Arts’ statement, “are invited to see beyond what may initially appear as random streaks and shapes, and ask yourself, ‘What does this evoke? How does it make me feel?’”
Youth Homes
The Youth Homes mural is the one 3-D installment of the show. With splashes of color in the background comprised of spray paint, latex paint and ink pens, the mess of imagery depicts playful symbols, the word “woozy,” overlapping handprints, dark shapes with a blue ringed planet, as well as a clock set to 2:00.
It’s a layered and complex piece, just like the experiences of the kids in Youth Homes.
Over the playful mess of symbols, streaks of multicolored paint drip like rain on a windowpane, especially beneath the metalwork-silhouetted clouds. Each of the four panels show young girls with bunny ears below the clouds. In two the girls are dancing in the rain. In another she looks up with arms outstretched. Yet another has her hanging her head low, hugging her knees to her chest.
“There's so much celebration and sorrow in her piece that I hope that experiencing the murals in such a beautiful public space will show people — will show kids — that we're listening and that we care and that they matter,” said White, the Youth Homes coordinator.
Elisha Harteis led the effort creating the Youth Homes’ piece, titled “Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try again. Fail again. Fail better.” She designed the figures using metalwork, a new medium for her, and collaborated with a handful of teenage girls from Youth Homes in Missoula to create the colorful mural back-splash.
Harteis has been an artist since before she can remember, but it wasn’t until she became a surgical tech in pursuit of “success” that she realized she could be a professional artist if she put her mind to it. Her now husband was a huge supporter, encouraging her to pursue her passion. Most of her art explores some of the deeper, and often darker, emotions she feels. In the last Allez! installation she had submitted a piece that explored vulnerability, but she said the Youth Homes mural was a new challenge for her.
Harteis spent time in Youth Homes and foster care when she was a teenager, something she said many people act surprised about given her “success” in life. She speaks to this connection in her artist statement writing, “But what does a foster kid look like? Do they not laugh and smile? Are they criminals? Are they sick? Disturbed? Are they successful in life?”
She wants her piece to tell a story, one of the joy, pain, sadness and other complex emotions of the kids in group homes — the complex emotions all kids feel in some capacity.
“Everybody has a story,” Harteis said. “Everybody has something traumatic that's happened in their life, and we're all just people, and these kids are just kids and they need exceptions and compassion, just like all of us."
Harteis wants people to see that group home kids are still playful, fun-seeking kids like any other, as depicted through the ever present bunny ears that kids in her work wear.
The teen girls she worked with didn’t want to delve into the deep emotions of their experiences, as she’d planned — instead they wanted to hop right to the painting and have fun with it.
“There are some darker statements layered within the piece, but most of them are just like playful, fun, bright colors, cartoony, graffiti-style stuff,” Harteis said. “Because I didn't really try to give them too much direction 'cause I really wanted it to be their piece.”
The opening event last Friday was the biggest Allez! has had since they opened during the pandemic, said Nelson, gallery program director. People excitedly touched and talked about the art, the alleyway filled with art lovers and artists and kids involved spoke to the importance of each mural.