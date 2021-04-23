Missoula's ballpark movie season returns

The ballpark movie season is here again at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field.

It kicked off on Thursday, when a small crowd turned out to see Tim Burton’s “Batman” despite the gray weather, which matched the aesthetic of Gotham City.

The screenings are a partnership between the PaddleHeads and the nonprofit Roxy Theater, started last summer as a socially distanced option when most indoor events had been canceled.

It was “a blessing in disguise,” said Taylor Rush, the team’s marketing director. Baseball season had been called off and the Roxy wasn’t open to the public. The PaddleHeads, meanwhile, had a huge venue with a big screen on the field, and the Roxy picked out a lineup of summer classics.

“We’re super-excited to have that partnership again,” said Mike Steinberg, executive director of the Roxy Theater. “We’re psyched for the summer again and getting out there and watching movies.”

There was no shortage of enthusiasm based on the turnout and the number of costumes.