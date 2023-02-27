Missoula's Chief of Police Jaeson White announced on Monday that he will be retiring at the end of March.

“It has been my privilege to serve the men and women of the Missoula Police Department and this community,” White said in a press release. “The Missoula Police Department is an excellent organization, and I am honored to have had the opportunity to help continue to move it forward. After 34 years in the law enforcement profession, it is time to enjoy the slower pace of life offered by retirement.”

White joined the Missoula Police Department in 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“Chief White has had a distinguished 34-year career in law enforcement,” said Mayor Jordan Hess in the press release. “We’re pleased that he chose to spend the last three years with us, and we’re grateful for his thoughtful leadership.”

Missoula city leadership will search for a new chief.

This story will be updated.