“One of the things I’ve enjoyed so immensely is getting to meet so many different people from so many perspectives of life,” said Missoula’s former City Attorney Jim Nugent on Wednesday.

Nugent ended his 48-year career at City Hall with his retirement last Friday, leaving behind a legacy of legal opinions and guidance for Missoula (and statewide) city officials. He’s sat in on thousands of council and committee meetings over the years, navigating the city through choppy legal waters and giving advice where needed.

Nugent’s accomplishments in his nearly half-century tenure are many. A landmark one was Nugent’s role in establishing the city’s anti-discrimination ordinance in 2010. The night the ordinance was up for a vote, he recalled people lined up outside Missoula’s City Council chambers, waiting to give public comments.

“You couldn’t get into the City Council chambers if you didn’t have a seat,” he said. “The room was packed. The hallways were packed.”

The law is still in effect today. Following its passage, Nugent said ordinance opponents sued the city, something he guided the legal process on.

“It’s a matter of equality,” Nugent said of the ordinance. "It’s a matter of basic humanity as far as I’m concerned. It’s recognizing justice and equality for everyone."

Nugent also helped the city in its years-long legal quest to acquire its own water supply. For Nugent, getting the city’s water system into the hands of Missoulians was about giving control of an essential resource to residents.

“Water is one of life's basic necessities,” he said. “And as a basic necessity the people should control it, not a private corporation.”

Nugent’s office also prosecutes misdemeanor cases and ordinance violations. His knowledge of Montana civil and criminal law is expansive and Nugent can recall state law and court rulings off the top of his head.

In the time he’s been the head of the office, Nugent has watched misdemeanor laws dealing with DUI and theft offenses shift, as well as the introduction of Montana’s Partner and Family Assault charge into Missoula’s city court.

“I had to just charge assault,” Nugent said of when he was a prosecutor. “That was one improvement that was dramatic that I thought was very important for the victims, as well as really classifying what the real offense was.”

A Montana native, Nugent came to Missoula in 1954 with his family. A legal internship with the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation briefly took Nugent to Helena while he was in law school. Before that, Nugent was employed at Bonner’s lumber mill.

Nugent enrolled in law school at the University of Montana. He and his wife rented a small apartment in town without insulation for $60 a month while they attended classes. He graduated in 1975, about five years after his dad’s abrupt death.

“He never even knew I went to law school, and he never met my wife,” Nugent said.

An opening for a prosecutor job at the City Attorney’s Office prompted Nugent to apply in 1975. In 1977 he was promoted to the city attorney post.

“I’ve always been interested in government,” Nugent said, adding that his father was a Montana state representative for two terms.

Nugent sat on the board of directors for the Montana League of Cities and Towns and served on the Montana Municipal Interlocal Authority board, something that gave him a chance to engage with people from across Montana on problems their towns were dealing with.

“I was able to benefit statewide, as well as locally, from being able to meet so many people from so many walks of life,” Nugent said. “And hear so many things about their lives and the issues their community was facing.”

Nugent has five children and plans to fill his retirement time with exercise and reading. The former city attorney is known around town for biking to and from work in bright safety attire, something he did for three decades, up until the end of 2021.

On June 26, Nugent made one final appearance at a Monday night City Council meeting, an event he described as bittersweet. Councilors commemorated Nugent’s help over the years getting the city to where it is today.

“He has served the city for 48 years and has advanced the field of municipal attorney in the state of Montana in countless ways,” said Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess. “He has been a tireless advocate for cities through the League of Cities and Towns and the Montana Municipal Interlocal Authority, has always been a wealth of knowledge and is always good for a story that you just never knew about.”