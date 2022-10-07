Missoula's emergency shelter to open with uncertain future

Hazardous materials present at the Johnson Street Emergency Winter Shelter could jeopardize the facility’s future, but city officials say the space is safe at least for the current season.

The Missoula Redevelopment Agency is in the process of redeveloping the property, and part of that work will include remediation of asbestos and possibly lead paint.

“It’s what you would typically find in buildings of that era,” noted MRA Director Ellen Buchanan.

Ginny Merriam, the city’s communications director, said the shelter is habitable right now, but redevelopment activity could generate exposure to the hazardous substances. Remediation is currently underway, she said.

Pending City Council approval, the shelter is scheduled to open Oct. 31 and remain open 24/7 through March 2023.

Buchanan said it’s most likely the shelter will be redeveloped in 2024. She anticipated the facility could be turned into a mixed-use development with housing, commercial and office spaces.

“I don’t know what the future of the winter shelter is,” Buchanan said.

But she stressed there will be ample public participation in shaping the winter shelter’s future uses.

“There is going to be a lot of process before we take the buildings down,” she said.

Of the nearby residents, she added, “they deserve a voice in this.”

While emergency housing does not fall under Buchanan’s purview with the MRA, she noted the Johnson Street shelter was never intended as a long-term solution. It emerged in 2020 out of an ad hoc process to shelter unhoused residents in the Mountain Line transfer facility.

Over the past two winters that the shelter has been operational, no Missoulians have died due to exposure.

The facility, located at 1919 North Ave. W., can serve 135 people.

Buchanan was excited by the redevelopment opportunities available near the shelter, given its close proximity to many services.

“It’s a terrific opportunity,” she said. “The sky is the limit.”