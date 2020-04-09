Missoula's first COVID-19 victim remembered

When Steve Littell needed a new roof on his shed or a deck put on his Flathead Lake cabin, he could always call on his younger cousin down in Missoula. Mikey Stout wasn’t ever really that fond of construction projects, but he’d at least want to make sure Littell wasn’t screwing it up.
"You could feel him watching you," Littell said. "'You didn’t think about what you’re doing,' he’d say when I messed something up and I’d tell him to shut up. 'No, my job is to sit here and see it’s done well.' And I’d tell him, 'OK, boss.' But he did have a good eye for that kind of thing. He knew how to use a screw gun, that’s for sure."
Though from a family of doctors, professors and guitar players, Stout never cared much for reading and writing, more keen to tinker under the hood of a car than sing or debate with his more opinionated and plentiful cousins who would visit Montana most summers.
"He wasn't an intellectual or a talker. His intelligence was much more aligned with physical systems, the mechanics of things," Littell recounted.
John Michael Stout died April 3 of COVID-19 in Missoula, the city's first victim of the pandemic. He was 65.
Stout put in a lot of work up at his cousin's Finley Point cabin last summer, his first full summer of proper retirement after more than 30 years as a metalworker in Missoula. While a younger version of himself would rather have spent his summer downtime hiking into backcountry fishing spots, last year he was content to spend the day on the golf course or spotting eagles from his cousin's cabin deck as the birds soared against the backdrop of the Mission Range over the lake.
As the quiet one in a boisterous family, Littell said Stout had always liked to sneak away from gatherings, campfires and conversations when he lost interest or got tired, leaving the rest to eventually wonder, "Where's Mikey?"
"I think he liked thinking he was like a Native American scout, or something. You can't hear him or track him, and he'll always see you before you see him," Littell said. He'd spot eagles eating fish in the trees or a mountain lion sneaking across the cabin property, calling over his cousin to share the moment, even though Littell was likely to accidentally scare them off.
While an avid golfer and outdoorsman, Stout kept his network of friends small, leaving it a mystery to friends and family how he could have contracted the virus.
His quiet nature kept him hiding his cough and fever for three days until his friend and housemate finally insisted he take Stout to the hospital last month. He tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and his blood oxygen levels dropped.
Littell, who lives in Chicago, reached him on his cellphone a couple days before he was intubated and put on a ventilator to try to keep him breathing.
"He's like a lot of us, we try to manage our own stuff and we think we’re immortal. He didn't like hospitals, and I know he wanted to go home," Littell said. "I got him laughing a little bit on the phone. We exchanged some of our usual jabs, telling him, 'Quit dinkin' around, get your sh-- together, we gotta go. You can't be lollygagging, we've got work to do.' He said to me, "I can't breathe. I'm scared.' I just told him to do what they tell you to do and you'll come out the other side."
Littell said Stout will be remembered as a gentle, loyal and hardworking man, loved by friends and dogs, with a meticulously planned-out strategy to win (almost) every round of golf.
