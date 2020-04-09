Missoula's first COVID-19 victim remembered

As the quiet one in a boisterous family, Littell said Stout had always liked to sneak away from gatherings, campfires and conversations when he lost interest or got tired, leaving the rest to eventually wonder, "Where's Mikey?"

"I think he liked thinking he was like a Native American scout, or something. You can't hear him or track him, and he'll always see you before you see him," Littell said. He'd spot eagles eating fish in the trees or a mountain lion sneaking across the cabin property, calling over his cousin to share the moment, even though Littell was likely to accidentally scare them off.

While an avid golfer and outdoorsman, Stout kept his network of friends small, leaving it a mystery to friends and family how he could have contracted the virus.

His quiet nature kept him hiding his cough and fever for three days until his friend and housemate finally insisted he take Stout to the hospital last month. He tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and his blood oxygen levels dropped.

Littell, who lives in Chicago, reached him on his cellphone a couple days before he was intubated and put on a ventilator to try to keep him breathing.