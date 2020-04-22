Missoula's first Earth Day much busier than 50th

The UM School of Forestry and a group of students, faculty and townspeople calling themselves The Environmentalists conducted an opinion poll to gauge attitudes on the subjects of population, forestry practices, garbage and air pollution. Missoula residents were urged to walk or ride bikes to work and school that day and to wear gas masks to show disdain for the valley's air particulate levels.

The event invited widespread scrutiny of the best-known polluters. In Montana in those days, the Anaconda Co. topped the list, though the company’s lone aquatic biologist sought to change that perception.

"As a representative of industry, I'm expected to justify water pollution by the Anaconda Company. I hope to disappoint you," John Spindler said at an Earth Day symposium at Carroll College in Helena.

The company had learned from past mistakes, he assured. "Five years ago we didn't have a department dedicated to the proposition that great industry can exist with good environment."

Meanwhile, Anaconda’s forest products division toppled the smaller of two tepee burners at its lumber mill in Bonner. Harley Hettick’s photo of the tipping burner led the front page of the Missoulian the next day. The burner leaned neatly into a headline over a national AP story: “Nation Bends Over to Cleanse Earth.”