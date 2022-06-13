Missoula's Free Cycles hopes to expand facility, programming

Missoula nonprofits Free Cycles and Homeword could get $150,000 in loans forgiven by Missoula County.

Free Cycles is supported in part by Missoula County’s Community Development Block Grant Economic Development Revolving Loan Fund Program, an initiative that also launched in the '90s in support of job creation and retention for low- and moderate-income people.

Last week, founder and Executive Director Bob Giordano asked the county to lower its interest rate on Free Cycles’ CDBG loan from 4% to 2% for the next six years.

Commissioner Josh Slotnick countered with a suggestion to completely forgive the loan and Homeword’s portion of the $150,000 as well.

“I just want to be upfront that we’re not clamoring to be forgiven,” Giordano said, explaining he doesn’t want Free Cycles to take away funding from other area nonprofits.

Missoula County previously forgave a $367,500 loan in the same program for the Missoula Children’s Theater over the course of multiple years.

If Free Cycles receives the unanticipated support from Missoula County, Giordano has big plans to beef up the nonprofit’s operations.

Primary among those goals is to pay off the loan for the Free Cycles building and own the facility outright.

Giordano said he has a comprehensive plan that would utilize $5 million in funding for five different focus areas. $1 million would go to the purchase of the building, and $1 million would be put toward making the Free Cycles facility into a green building with off-grid operations, zero fossil fuels and local, healthy materials.

$1 million would go toward programming. Another million would be used to work on sustainable transportation in Missoula, and the final million-dollar allotment could support a multimodal statewide transportation system in collaboration with the Montana Department of Transportation.

He’d also like to debut three new programs: a city design center focused on road solutions like protected bike lanes and roundabouts, a community bike share with a dedicated space and staff, as well as a bike innovation lab to work on creative bike design.

“We want to be able to grow our own (bikes),” said Giordano. He envisions raising trees onsite that bike-builders could use to harvest natural materials to build wooden bike parts in the lab.

At the program's Riverfront neighborhood base, a wooden sign proclaims "bikes are one of Montana's treasures." Last Saturday, about 100 people worked on bikes while rain poured onto the wooden building. With support from the county and potential private donors, Free Cycles would substantially expand its facility and its programming.

“We want to help Missoula become healthy, bike-friendly and sustainable,” said Giordano.

Free Cycles launched in 1996 as a bike share concept, but it has transformed into a multi-purpose community organization in the last 25 years.

Cycling enthusiasts can build a bike for free by putting in 90 minutes of work at the nonprofit or show up to work on their bikes using tools, space and guidance provided by Free Cycles. Giordano said the organization now serves 20,000 people in a year.

Free Cycles also hosts live shows in its 28,000-square-foot space at 732 S. First Street W., which the nonprofit purchased six years ago for $1.1 million.

Giordano and his crew raised the money to secure a loan in a mere six months.

Giordano also has hopes for an on-site vegetable garden, which could eventually develop into a café.

He intends to expand upon youth classes and programming, too.

“We want to focus more on the kids,” he said.

Giordano would also like to see private donors contribute more to Free Cycles, which would enable the nonprofit to realize additional expansion plans.

One of those would be a pavement testing ground where Free Cycles would explore alternatives to concrete and asphalt. The goal of that initiative would be environmental sustainability and accessibility.

Giordano said he wants to make sure all Missoulians feel like they’re “a part of the community, not apart from the community.”

Someday, Giordano would also like to roll out Maywood’s Symphony, “a foundation on cancer cure, care and prevention” based on the legacy of Giordano’s mother, Maywood, who lived with the disease for 22 years.

“She was inspiring,” Giordano said.

Maywood’s Symphony would take on projects like sending care packages to cancer patients.

Giordano recognized that the plans are ambitious, but he stressed the importance of maintaining a positive attitude.

“I encourage people to go for their dreams,” he said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.