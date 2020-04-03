Missoula's homegrown shops turn to online, delivery orders

"I certainly hope when this all comes to a close, and we can start kind of moving about as normal again, that we learn a lot of lessons about holding each other up and humanity, and caring for one another, and that we come back as an even more vibrant downtown than we already were.

"As for the little things, of course, I'm worried emotionally, financially for both myself and all of the businesses downtown. Most of us don't have a very large safety net if any at all, so I have a lot of hope for grants and people stepping up and helping one another out with decreases in rent or mortgages.

"A lot of our distributors are making exceptions and extending terms for how long we have to pay back for orders and things like that, and so I have a lot of hope that we can take a lot of little steps and some big ones to all make it through together," Crouch said.

On the Hip Strip, Shakespeare & Co., which was founded back in 1998, is offering online orders, or call-in, for pick-up or home delivery.

Owner Garth Whitson said his best long-term customers, plus new people, seem to want to buy locally as much as they can. He said he's "really grateful for all the support" and is "feeling it more than usual."