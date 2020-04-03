Missoula's homegrown shops turn to online, delivery orders

Missoula's independent bookstores and music shops are open, even if you can't enter the door.
They've switched gears to online ordering, and in some cases, pick-up and delivery, to supply people with books and music during the "stay at home" order from Gov. Steve Bullock, which tells residents to stay at their residences as much as possible to help slow the spread of COVID-19 until at least April 10.
The bookshops Fact & Fiction and Shakespeare & Co. both offer online ordering. On North Higgins, Fact & Fiction, which opened in 1986, has moved to online-ordering only.
Manager Mara Crouch said one of the store's five staff, herself included, will answer the phone and emails between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday giving recommendations and taking orders as customers inquire about books that can be mailed to them via the U.S. Postal Service.
"For me, the biggest thing I can say is that now is the time to put people over commerce, and we need to take to care of people rather than constantly focusing on the bottom line," she said.
The store regularly holds readings for local and touring national authors, and canceled all its April events, numbering more than 10.
Online ordering was never a large portion of their business but had always been worthwhile, she said, perhaps 10 percent. In some cases, like special orders of books by James Lee Burke, requests would come from all over the world. The Lolo-based best-selling writer signs hundreds upon hundreds of his new books at Fact & Fiction before their release.
"I certainly hope when this all comes to a close, and we can start kind of moving about as normal again, that we learn a lot of lessons about holding each other up and humanity, and caring for one another, and that we come back as an even more vibrant downtown than we already were.
"As for the little things, of course, I'm worried emotionally, financially for both myself and all of the businesses downtown. Most of us don't have a very large safety net if any at all, so I have a lot of hope for grants and people stepping up and helping one another out with decreases in rent or mortgages.
"A lot of our distributors are making exceptions and extending terms for how long we have to pay back for orders and things like that, and so I have a lot of hope that we can take a lot of little steps and some big ones to all make it through together," Crouch said.
On the Hip Strip, Shakespeare & Co., which was founded back in 1998, is offering online orders, or call-in, for pick-up or home delivery.
Owner Garth Whitson said his best long-term customers, plus new people, seem to want to buy locally as much as they can. He said he's "really grateful for all the support" and is "feeling it more than usual."
He has a great (and small) staff, low overhead and affordable rent and in the short-term feels secure as one can — it's a business that can run on "low battery power" if need be.
He's selling more puzzles than ever, and "people tell me they're doing a lot of reading."
"So far, I'm kind of one of the businesses that is well-positioned to be of service during this time," he said, and feels "happy to help out in a small way right now."
***
Music shops Ear Candy and Rockin' Rudy's have also had to close their front doors, although behind the glass employees are filling orders.
Rockin' Rudy's, the now-35-year-old shop, takes orders for its many items, and its satellite vinyl shop, Rockin' Rudy's Record Heaven, is too.
"We were on pace to have a record year, and that's obviously taken a backseat to just trying to put things together so we can survive for another year and reopen," said owner Bruce Micklus. He said business is at roughly 10 percent of normal and he's drawing on his retirement fund to help keep it going.
Right now, they're offering online ordering and limited curbside pick-up for classic gifts like "It's a Place, Sort Of" memorabilia alongside the new Pearl Jam album, "Gigaton."
Micklus said he hopes that since they're a hometown band — bassist Jeff Ament is a native of Big Sandy and lives part-time in Missoula — that it sells well on vinyl.
People are calling in for a gamut of goods: Puzzles, wrapping paper, gift certificates and some items that seem related to the virus and time at home: incense, smudges, sweetgrass and sage.
Micklus has 45 full- and part-time employees, and decided to close his doors to the public on St. Patrick's Day, before the state issued the "stay at home" order, a choice that gave staff time to file for unemployment before the deluge hit.
He owns his building, which has helped his situation, and will likely seek assistance from the $2 trillion stimulus package from the federal government. Rudy's has withstood prior financial crises, but he said that even perhaps 10 years ago he didn't have enough reserves for what could be ahead.
He said his employees' "well-being is paramount in my mind, and in the things we're trying to do to keep them whole," he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.