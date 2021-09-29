Missoula's Jefferson preschool closed through Oct. 8 due to COVID concerns

The Jefferson Preschool Program operated by Missoula County Public Schools will be closed through Oct. 8 due to COVID concerns.
The closure was announced on the district’s Facebook page Wednesday morning after “several positive COVID cases” were reported at the school as well as “staffing constraints.”
The district did not return a request for comment in time for publication about how many cases Jefferson is currently experiencing.
As of Friday, Sept. 24, there were no cases of COVID reported among students or staff at Jefferson this school year. The webpage is updated on a weekly basis on Fridays.
Jefferson is an inclusive preschool program that provides educational opportunities for children with disabilities, as well as a “limited number” of students who do not have disabilities. Students meet at the school three days a week with a morning session running from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and an afternoon session from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Families with children attending the preschool program will be notified by the district about food service and other logistics impacted by the closure, according to the Facebook post.
The temporary closure of Jefferson is the first COVID-related closure at MCPS this school year.
A total 122 cases of COVID have been reported among district students and staff this school year based on the latest data available. Of the total cases, 109 were among students and 13 were attributed to staff.
172 students and staff have been identified as close contacts and were absent from school as of last Friday, which is about 1.6% of the district’s total population. There were just over 200 people out as close contacts the week before.
In Missoula County as of last Friday, the COVID incident rate was 92 new cases per 100,000 and test positivity was at 12.67%.
In addition to vaccination rates, superintendent Rob Watson also watches the number of active cases per 10,000 people.
“We use the number 10,000 because it's approximately the number of people in our district,” Watson explained.
As of last Friday, there were 33 active cases across all district schools.
“When you compare that to the county, there was 118 per 10,000 in the county. So lots of COVID cases in the county right now, and we have also lots in the district, but not anywhere near the number per 10,000,” Watson said.
When presenting the latest COVID data to school board trustees at Tuesday’s meeting, Watson said the district is on track to log anywhere between 40 to 50 COVID cases this week.
At the same meeting, trustees approved the district’s application to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity School Reopening Grant.
Through the grant, any public or private district participating in the state’s COVID testing program that applies will receive supplemental funding to expand antigen testing capacity. The funds can be used to cover expenses related to the prevention and detection of COVID in school settings.
“The main focus of the grant is to expand testing and screening opportunities in the schools including specifically asymptomatic screening with the idea that it would minimize quarantine and minimize the spread of the disease,” said Pat McHugh, the district’s executive director of business and operations.
The tests used by the district do not require a nasal swab and are less invasive. The tests also provide faster results than a nasal swab.
Through the grant, MCPS could receive up to $45,000 to expand its testing services.
In August, trustees approved a universal indoor masking requirement for at least the first six weeks of school. The board will revisit the policy at its next regularly scheduled board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
The district’s COVID-19 task force will meet before the meeting to help form a recommendation about the mask policy for the board’s consideration. The next COVID-19 task force meeting has not been set.