Missoula's Jefferson preschool closed through Oct. 8 due to COVID concerns

The Jefferson Preschool Program operated by Missoula County Public Schools will be closed through Oct. 8 due to COVID concerns.

The closure was announced on the district’s Facebook page Wednesday morning after “several positive COVID cases” were reported at the school as well as “staffing constraints.”

The district did not return a request for comment in time for publication about how many cases Jefferson is currently experiencing.

As of Friday, Sept. 24, there were no cases of COVID reported among students or staff at Jefferson this school year. The webpage is updated on a weekly basis on Fridays.

Jefferson is an inclusive preschool program that provides educational opportunities for children with disabilities, as well as a “limited number” of students who do not have disabilities. Students meet at the school three days a week with a morning session running from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and an afternoon session from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Families with children attending the preschool program will be notified by the district about food service and other logistics impacted by the closure, according to the Facebook post.

The temporary closure of Jefferson is the first COVID-related closure at MCPS this school year.