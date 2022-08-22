Missoula's last full-service gas station done after 57 years

The only full-service gas station in Missoula closed its doors for good last week, just three years shy of hitting six decades in continuous operation.

Gary Little, the owner of Gary’s Service Station at 2125 S. Higgins Ave., has decided to finally retire at the age of 80.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a long time,” Little said on Monday as he worked to clear out the shop.

He and his son Tim, who works with him, just haven’t been able to find enough workers. For example, they’ve had to tell customers there’s a three-week waiting list for an oil change. Other shops in town are in a similar situation, Little explained.

The staffing situation kept him working longer than he wanted to.

“It brought me back into the picture in February,” he said. “I had kind of stepped aside and Tim was running the place and I was able to be pretty much be semi-retired. And then in February we lost our help and couldn’t find any more. So I’m back in the trenches doing what I used to do and it was just too tough.”

As the last gas station in Missoula where staff members pumped gas for customers, Little said there are certain people who are going to be hurt by the closure.

“That’s tough because I have a lot of handicapped customers,” he said. “This was a nice place for young women that had a car full of kids. They didn’t have to get out and go inside and pay and leave the kids in the car or take them out of there. So that was a pretty big part of what we do.”

Little kept his gas prices only about 20 cents above the self-service gas stations.

“And that, you know, a long time ago was quite a bit,” he said. “But now, with prices the way they are, 20 cents a gallon isn’t much more.”

Little was only 24 years old when he decided to lease the station from Conoco.

“At that time, there was 54 gas stations in Missoula,” he said. “And every one of them was full-service.”

He was able to buy the building in 1998.

He said Hellgate Conoco in Missoula was the only other full-service station until recently in town.

Little decided early in his career that he was going to remain full-service despite the trend in the opposite direction. He saw those businesses not making much profit, although he himself was not exactly getting rich.

“I could see that this self-service was not a good way to go,” he said. “People were dropping like flies. They were trying to make their payments and couldn’t. There’s no money in it. Profit margins are just so low. So I decided to stay full-service."

He had his doubts every once in a while.

"There were a couple of times over the years there where I wanted to get out of it but couldn’t," Little recalled. "I owed too much, so I couldn’t abandon it. And that turned out to be a favorable outcome.”

Little’s been in business so long that he’s now serving the grandchildren and great-grandchildren of customers he had in his early days.

It’s a little sad for him to be shutting the doors because he’ll miss the interactions with people he got to know well over the years.

“I’ve met some wonderful people,” he said. “You know, it’s not just closing the doors. I won’t see those people again. I don’t golf, so I’m not going to see them on the golf course.”

Little is a history buff, and he’s looking forward to spending more time in retirement on research projects. For example, he and some others recently pinpointed the location of an old post office at the junction where the Clearwater River meets the Blackfoot. He gets visibly excited talking about some of the other things he can start digging into.

John Thaggard, one of the administrators of a Facebook page called Missoula Now and Then, posted a tribute to Little on his page.

“As 'Yellowstone' fans clamor to catch sight of actors portraying Montanans, a true Missoula celebrity closes the doors on a business that has served our town for 57 years,” Thaggard wrote. “Gary Little lacks Hollywood magic, a large production crew and a script, but he more than makes up for it with hard work, family, friends, loyal customers and his word sealed by a handshake.”

Thaggard said he pulled in for a fill-up one last time last week.

“I drove off with a full tank, a clean windshield, and the sad knowledge that Missoula’s last full-service gas station closes for good today,” he said. “To anyone searching for a role model, I suggest you look from the stars and focus on people like Gary Little.”