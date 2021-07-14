 Skip to main content
Missoula's Morigeau announces bid to keep state Senate seat
Missoula's Morigeau announces bid to keep state Senate seat

State Sen. Shane Morigeau, D-Missoula, announced his candidacy for Montana State Senate District 48 on Wednesday morning.

Morigeau is looking forward to serving his constituents for the first time as an elected, four-year state senator, he said in a Wednesday news release.

He was appointed by the Missoula County commissioners last November to serve the remainder of the term of Democrat Nate McConnell, who resigned Nov. 5 citing the need to care for his children.

“I think I showed last session that I’m prepared to hit the ground running and get to work for my constituents,” he said in the release. “I've committed my career to fighting back against the rich and powerful to protect Montanans, and that work isn’t even close to being done. We have way too many politicians in Helena that are out of touch from the day-to-day realities and hardships Montanans experience. I’m eager to get back there and continue my advocacy.”

Prior to serving in Montana’s senate, Morigeau represented District 95 in the state House for two sessions.

Candidate filing opens in January.

 

Shane Morigeau, SD48

Shane Morigeau

 Courtesy photo
