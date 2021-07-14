Missoula's Morigeau announces bid to keep state Senate seat

He was appointed by the Missoula County commissioners last November to serve the remainder of the term of Democrat Nate McConnell, who resigned Nov. 5 citing the need to care for his children.

“I think I showed last session that I’m prepared to hit the ground running and get to work for my constituents,” he said in the release. “I've committed my career to fighting back against the rich and powerful to protect Montanans, and that work isn’t even close to being done. We have way too many politicians in Helena that are out of touch from the day-to-day realities and hardships Montanans experience. I’m eager to get back there and continue my advocacy.”