Missoula's Mountain Line bus system wins safety award

The public bus system in Missoula has been given a safety award for having the lowest number of preventable accidents of any transportation provider in the state.

The Montana Transit Association presented Mountain Line with the 2020 Outstanding Safety Record Award last week. The award goes to the Montana transportation system with the fewest preventable accidents per 100,000 revenue miles, and Mountain Line had only two preventable accidents in over 833,900 revenue miles in 2020.

“I’m very proud of our team’s continued commitment to safety,” said Mountain Line CEO and General Manager Corey Aldridge. “While this award focuses on preventable accidents, and that statistic is important, there is a lot more that goes into ensuring systemwide safety and getting us to this point.”

Mountain Line requires all bus operators to go through a multi-week training program before driving riders, Aldridge said. The training includes behind-the-wheel safety scenario re-enactments.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Shanti Johnson, the communications specialist for Mountain Line, said every bus and van in Mountain Line's fleet is equipped with onboard audio and video recording systems, including body cameras on supervisors, to create a "higher level of safety and accountability to the system for both riders and employees."