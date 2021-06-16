Missoula's Mountain Line bus system wins safety award

The public bus system in Missoula has been given a safety award for having the lowest number of preventable accidents of any transportation provider in the state.
The Montana Transit Association presented Mountain Line with the 2020 Outstanding Safety Record Award last week. The award goes to the Montana transportation system with the fewest preventable accidents per 100,000 revenue miles, and Mountain Line had only two preventable accidents in over 833,900 revenue miles in 2020.
“I’m very proud of our team’s continued commitment to safety,” said Mountain Line CEO and General Manager Corey Aldridge. “While this award focuses on preventable accidents, and that statistic is important, there is a lot more that goes into ensuring systemwide safety and getting us to this point.”
Mountain Line requires all bus operators to go through a multi-week training program before driving riders, Aldridge said. The training includes behind-the-wheel safety scenario re-enactments.
Shanti Johnson, the communications specialist for Mountain Line, said every bus and van in Mountain Line's fleet is equipped with onboard audio and video recording systems, including body cameras on supervisors, to create a "higher level of safety and accountability to the system for both riders and employees."
"Last year, Mountain Line approved and adopted its Public Transportation Agency Safety Plan ahead of federal deadlines and is now in the implementation stages of that plan," Johnson wrote in a news release. "It also launched a new safety management system focused on enhanced safety training for all staff, and expanded its safety committee to include additional representatives from all agency departments."
With new electric buses, Aldridge said there's also a high-voltage safety program and specialized training for maintenance technicians.
Last year, Mountain Line launched what Aldridge called the largest project the agency has ever undertaken, called the Bus Stop Improvement Project.
The project, currently in the construction phase, will impact every bus stop within the district and the goal is to improve safety, increase accessibility and maximize service efficiency. Some bus stops are being moved to different points at intersections to reduce vehicle-pedestrian conflicts while other stops are getting more accessible boarding infrastructure.
“I’m very proud of our accomplishments and improvements across all departments,” Aldridge said. “The Mountain Line team takes a holistic approach to safety, which benefits us all.”