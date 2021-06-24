Missoula's Mountain Line gets $3.6M in federal money for electric buses

Missoula's Mountain Line public transit system will get $3.6 million in federal funding to help purchase or lease zero-emission buses.

Mountain Line already has 12 electric vehicles on the road and has committed to eliminating all tailpipe emissions from its fleet by 2035.

Both Montana's U.S. senators supported the U.S. Department of Transportation's Low and No Emission Vehicle Grant Program. The $3.6 million to Mountain Line will replace four diesel buses with four all-electric buses and associated charging infrastructure.

"Public transit is essential in our Montana communities, and the Mountain Line has been connecting Missoula for decades,” said Sen. Jon Tester. “The Mountain Line has gone above and beyond, leading the way for our state with their commitment to sustainable and equitable public transportation that will continue to boost jobs and our economy well into the future.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Steve Daines also released a statement saying he had voted for the funding as part of a $900 billion COVID relief bill in December of 2020. Tester also voted for the bill.

"This is great news for Missoula and will help Missoula's Urban Transportation District follow their fleet replacement plan," Daines said.