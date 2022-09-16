Missoula's new canine commissioner ready to sniff out solutions

Gidge the three-legged Border Collie is out to prove he can do anything a four-footed pet can do — even serve as a county commissioner.

Gidge recently won a countywide contest to serve as the fourth and furriest member of the Board of County Commissioners. The competition between approximately 60 submissions came down to the wire between Gidge and his closest challenger, a frog named Jeremiah.

Gidge’s owner, Katie Connelly, said she’s excited Gidge secured the commissioner position because her dog has a thoughtful platform the pair would like to implement in Missoula County.

“If he won, think of the good he could do,” Connelly thought when she decided to help her pup apply for the opening.

Some of Gidge’s policy positions include fireworks limitations and expansion of dog-friendly restaurant options.

Gidge, who lives in Lolo, isn’t a fan of fireworks, particularly when they’re unpredictable. Connelly believes Gidge and many of his neighbors would benefit from limiting fireworks to the window around the Fourth of July.

“It’s tough,” Connelly said. “It’s not just tough for him.”

Connelly noted, however, the duo doesn’t want a total firework ban in the county.

She would also like Gidge to pursue opening up possibilities for dogs on outdoor patios at restaurants, something that’s currently prohibited at the state level.

“If we could start a conversation about that, that would be awesome,” said Connelly.

Gidge’s role as pet commissioner also presents an opportunity to raise awareness for animals like Gidge, also known as “Tripawds.”

Connelly said Gidge’s presence in the Missoula community often invites conversation about the options for pets facing difficult health decisions like amputation. Connelly wants Gidge to serve as an example of a happy, healthy pet who happens to be missing a leg.

“They don’t even notice it’s missing after a while,” Connelly said. “It’s heartwarming.”

Gidge has certainly managed to pursue an active and fulfilling life with his three paws.

He serves as a therapy animal at the University of Montana, visiting students in the midst of finals each semester. Connelly also hopes Gidge soon gets the chance to visit patients in hospitals.

“He’s a working dog at heart,” she said. “Any way he can give back.”

Connelly suspects that Gidge’s background as a working dog might have been the reason he lost his leg. Gidge came to the county animal shelter from a ranch, she said, and his veterinarian believes he was kicked by a horse.

Connelly didn’t originally realize he was missing a leg, however, and she’s discovered that Gidge’s missing limb does little to hold him back.

Gidge uses a ramp to get into cars and a raised food bowl so he doesn’t have to do a push-up in order to eat. He also prefers running to walking, and Connelly said he handles Missoula’s inclement conditions well in the winter.

“There are so many great off-leash opportunities in Missoula,” she said.

Serving as a county commissioner is only one step in Gidge’s journey. Next up, Connelly and Gidge have their sights set on a cameo in the TV show Yellowstone filming in Missoula.

“Think of the exposure for Tripawds,” Connelly said.