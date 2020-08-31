Missoula's Ninja Mike's renames to Golden Yolk Griddle

Siegel said he and his wife had long planned to change the name, but the recent Black Lives Matter and other local demands for social justice "inspired them to prioritize rebranding."

Customer Raevin Coyer said she appreciated the name change. It was her first visit to the restaurant on Monday and she was glad to find a vegan burrito.

"It's a wonderfully progressive thought and idea to kind of step back and acknowledge something that you may not have intended at all to be any kind of way but wanting to change that," Coyer said.

Rebranding isn't as easy as simply changing the Instagram and Facebook pages, Siegel noted. He spent nearly $10,000 on hiring a writer, a graphic designer, purchasing new signs and partnering with local nonprofit EmpowerMT to draft an anti-racist action plan for the business.