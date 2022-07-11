Missoula's North Hills dog closure extended, sheep still working

Dogs will have to stay off of Missoula's North Hills for a little longer as hundreds of sheep continue grazing to control noxious weed growth.

The areas are temporarily closed to dogs through July 18 while roughly 800 sheep finish their work on eliminating invasive species like dalmatian toadflax, leafy spurge and spotted knapweed, according to a press release from Missoula Parks and Recreation.

All North Hills trails are affected. This includes the Froelich (Orange and I-90), Waterworks and Mountain View trailheads, as well as the Sunlight Lands trailhead and all points north. Hiking without pets is allowed during the closures.

The closure protects both the sheep and pets.

“With a herd this large, the potential for injury to both sheep and domestic dogs increases exponentially," the city’s conservation lands manager Jeff Gicklhorn said in the press release. "No matter how well a dog is trained, his instinct to chase could put both him and the sheep in danger."

"Livestock guardian dogs are not friendly toward other dogs or humans. They are trained to attack predators and can severely injure or kill a domestic dog," he noted.

Sometime around July 18, the herd will re-locate to Mouth Jumbo's southern face and the Saddle area. At that time, the North Hills will re-open to dogs, the press release stated.

The herd started their work on the North Hills last month.

“The grazing program is a cost-effective, sustainable way to control noxious weeds on conservation lands and encourage the beneficial and beautiful wildflowers and native grasses we all enjoy," Gicklhorn said.

Because they’re attracted to flowering plants, sheep selectively target invasive weeds while native grasses are mostly untouched.

The project is funded by the 2018 Conservation Lands Mill Levy.

Visit missoulaparks.org for closure maps and more information.

Residents can call 911 to report any violations and are encouraged to note violators' vehicle and license plate information if possible.