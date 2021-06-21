Missoula's Pearl Boba Tea, Thirst Tea tap into bubble tea craze

Social media boost

Both sets of business owners mentioned the engagement on their social media pages has been high and each has a well-curated feed.

"The younger generation is on Instagram, right? That's kind of the target market for boba, younger people. So it was pretty clear cut for us ... It was just like, you have to start an Instagram, its your main marketing vehicle now," Caluori said.

People of all ages have lined up to get boba and Plasmier said several returning customers have brought their parents to come try it.

"I always joke if we would've had this when we were in high school, it would have been so cool," Plasmier said.

At both businesses, customers line up well before they open. On Friday, Thirst Tea had nearly 20 people in line before their planned 5 p.m. start, which has become commonplace.

Savannah Cadieux, a returning Thirst Tea customer, was the first in line on Friday at the truck.

"I was really interested in trying it out because I tried to make it myself and it's hard," Cadieux said. "And so I really wanted to go try it an establishment ... it's been really good so far."