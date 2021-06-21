Missoula's Pearl Boba Tea, Thirst Tea tap into bubble tea craze

Head to a stand at the back of the Farmer's Market on Saturday morning or drive through the Hip Strip on a weekend evening and there will likely be a long line for a very specific drink — bubble tea.
Bubble, or boba tea, is a dessert drink originating in Taiwan and has since become extremely popular in Asia and the United States.
The tea can have many different types of flavors and features balls of rolled tapioca in the bottom, which are called boba pearls.
It's now come to Missoula in the form of two locally owned businesses — Pearl Boba Tea and Thirst Tea Boba.
Pearl Boba Tea got started first, just a few weeks before Thirst Tea. It now operates an extremely popular spot at Saturday's Farmer's Market in Caras Park and soon will have a location inside Thyme Out Café. Thirst Tea, meanwhile, operates a truck that has found success parked in the Missoula Senior Center lot.
Missoula's response to the tea has shocked the owners of both small businesses.
"My favorite thing is when we first started, we were having this conversation. (We) had just figured out rent and what all of our expenses were going to be ... we were like, oh my god, that means we have to sell seven cups an hour every time we're open at the farmers market this summer," said Asia Caluori, who owns Pearl Tea along with Dustin Anglen.
"And of course, now, we're like, what? We thought this was going to be a little two-man shop. We weren't even planning on having employees."
During Pearl Tea's first event, they sold out within an hour and a half — they had expected to sell 150 drinks over four hours.
At the Missoula Farmer's Market, Pearl Tea has served around 400 drinks each Saturday, far surpassing the original goal. Recently, they hired a fourth employee.
Thrist Tea has seen long lines that have surprised them as well. Co-owners Morgan Plasmier and Stevie Kahle said they do around 200 to 250 drinks per night. They're currently open Thursday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until around 8 p.m.
"Once we actually got started, it's been unbelievable," Kahle said. "A little bit overwhelming I would say."
Added Plasmier: "We're feeling very overstimulated and very, very thankful.
Pearl Boba Tea
Caluori and Anglen first had the idea to open Pearl Tea during a backpacking trip in Yellowstone National Park.
The idea percolated, in part due to Caluori's time teaching English in Vietnam. Caluori, who is from Missoula and is a University of Montana grad, spent a lot of time in bubble tea shops while overseas, trying a variety of different flavors.
Community, she said, is one of the reasons they so badly wanted a permanent location. They said they will move into Thyme sometime this year.
"We've had a lot of people from Asian-American, Pacific Islander communities throughout town reach out and say, 'This is filing a huge gap for me. My family's always been drinking boba, we make it at home,'" Caluori said.
"We wanted something that could be open year-round too ... we wanted a place that people could come even in the wintertime and kind of be able to sit down and enjoy a tea," Anglen said.
Pearl Tea had its first event on March 6, where they held a fundraiser. The business — as did Thirst Tea — caught fire on Instagram.
Interest grew and by the time Pearl Tea had its first true sales at the Farmer's Market, it had built a robust social media following. They source most of their ingredients locally, with the tea itself coming from Lake Missoula Tea Company. Their honey is from Hindu Hillbilly Honey in Alberton and their milk comes from Kalispell Creamery.
Flavors include a cold brew coffee — which is sourced from Black Coffee Roasting — as well as a traditional Thai milk tea, a classic black milk tea and a taro milk tea. Non-dairy options are also available and there is a rotating flavor each week.
Pearl Tea sells reusable bamboo bubble tea straws and will begin selling reusable cups at the Farmer's Market. Customers will receive discounts on drinks for bringing back the reusable straws and cups.
"We're both really big on sustainability and the environment," Anglen said. "So that (has been) at the front of our minds."
Thirst Tea Boba
Thirst Tea got its start after Plasmier and Kahle reconnected in Missoula. They're nearly lifelong friends and like to joke that their boba tea truck — Stan — is older than they are.
Kahle, who spent four years in Seattle where boba tea is common, recently moved back to Missoula and the two began coming up with ideas to open a boba tea truck for the Garden City.
"It's like the whole experience, I think people are really fascinated by the way the drink looks. All the cool flavors and tastes, and the whole experience of, you have this weird, fat straw you stab through the cup," Plasmier said.
"And so I was like, this would be super cool to do as a food truck."
They have a number of flavors as well, including a traditional milk tea and several fruit teas. Thirst Tea also has a variety of matcha drinks, which is a ground powder made from green tea leaves. Their fruit purees are all made in-house.
Around 5% of their proceeds go toward the nonprofit Kiva, which helps fund startup businesses for low-income entrepreneurs around the world.
Like Pearl Tea, they remain committed to being as environmentally conscious as possible. Their cups are recyclable and the straws are biodegradable.
Social media boost
Both sets of business owners mentioned the engagement on their social media pages has been high and each has a well-curated feed.
"The younger generation is on Instagram, right? That's kind of the target market for boba, younger people. So it was pretty clear cut for us ... It was just like, you have to start an Instagram, its your main marketing vehicle now," Caluori said.
People of all ages have lined up to get boba and Plasmier said several returning customers have brought their parents to come try it.
"I always joke if we would've had this when we were in high school, it would have been so cool," Plasmier said.
At both businesses, customers line up well before they open. On Friday, Thirst Tea had nearly 20 people in line before their planned 5 p.m. start, which has become commonplace.
Savannah Cadieux, a returning Thirst Tea customer, was the first in line on Friday at the truck.
"I was really interested in trying it out because I tried to make it myself and it's hard," Cadieux said. "And so I really wanted to go try it an establishment ... it's been really good so far."
At the Farmer's Market, some have stood in line for an hour or longer to get their tea.
"I love their story, I'm following them on Instagram," said Kat Lui, a Saturday morning Pearl Tea customer. "So anything I can do to support local."
Anglen said they are working to get drinks out faster as they hire additional staff.
"We've got our first overstaffing this week at the Farmer's Market," Anglen said on Thursday. "So we'll actually be able to get breaks."
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com