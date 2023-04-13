Missoula’s wealthier and whiter neighborhoods are also, not coincidentally, in areas that are largely zoned for exclusively single-family homes or duplexes. Meanwhile, Missoula’s poorer and more diverse neighborhoods are zoned for higher density housing, which makes them targets for new development and thus displacement of longtime residents and gentrification.

That was the summary of a report from a consultant delivered to the Missoula City Council’s Land Use and Planning Committee earlier this month.

“There is a pattern of segregation by race and ethnicity that is related to the city’s underlying zoning regulations,” explained Jamon Kimmell of Cascadia Partners. “More diverse neighborhoods are in the higher density zoning, while exclusive single-dwelling and duplex zones are significantly more likely to be mapped to less diverse neighborhoods.”

Kimmell’s firm has been hired by the city to provide an in-depth report on inequity in the city’s land use efforts as city planners prepare to undertake a comprehensive code reform process over the next few years.

The presentation was blunt in its assessment. Zoning that allows only single-dwelling and duplex homes covers 64% of Missoula’s land area, but only 30% of Missoula households can afford homes in those areas, according to Census data. Meanwhile, multi-dwelling and commercial zones represent just 36% of the city, but 60% of households can afford to live there.

“Missoula significantly expanded exclusive single-dwelling zoning in the latter half of the 20th century so this is an analysis that hadn’t been done before to understand how Missoula evolved,” Kimmell explained. “But that expansion of single-dwelling zoning has set the stage for some of the inequities we see in housing and land use today.”

In 1932, most of the land use in Missoula allowed for multi-dwelling or apartments, and that continued until about 1948. But between 1948 and 2022, the primary way that the city grew, and the big change between the two dates, was the expansion of exclusive single-family zoning.

“So today, that means that the 2022 zoning map dedicates nearly half of the zoned area in the city that allows residential uses to exclusive single-family zones,” Kimmell explained. “Over time most of the newly incorporated areas, growth areas, were exclusive single-family zoned. Many existing neighborhoods were downzoned, so areas that formerly allowed multi-dwelling or duplexes were down-zoned to only single-dwelling. This is an equity issue because today most households in Missoula can’t afford a single dwelling house.”

Missoula’s current land-use regulations constrain affordability in two ways, he noted.

“One, by encouraging larger and more expensive homes in certain zoning districts and secondly by constraining the overall supply of homes in general,” Kimmell said. “On the flipside of that, higher density aids affordability and that’s an important point to make. Because that is one of the ways the city can affect affordable housing is through how they regulate density.”

Lower density zoning encourages building larger, more expensive homes, according to Kimmell. That’s because if there can only be one unit on one lot and the lot needs to be relatively large, from a developer’s perspective there is no incentive to build the 1,500-square-foot home rather than the 3,000-square-foot home.

“And so as a result most low-density zoning results in fairly large homes,” he said. “Second, (low-density zoning) constrains the supply of housing. This is particularly important in a high-growth city like Missoula experiencing population growth. Your population growth is outstripping your ability to keep up with housing production and that’s contributing to rising prices among the housing stock.”

Lastly, he said, Missoula zoning contributes to segregation by income and race/ethnicity.

“Missoula’s zoning concentrates new housing development in lower income neighborhoods,” he said. “And this increases the risk of displacement and gentrification.”

He said his research shows that neighborhoods along West Broadway and in the Franklin to the Fort neighborhood have already experienced early gentrification and have high rates of residents vulnerable to displacement because of a hot housing market. Much of the Westside and Northside neighborhoods are currently relatively affordable, he said, but are vulnerable to gentrification. According to Census data, those areas have lower incomes, higher rates of renters and higher rates of BIPOC residents.

Displacement occurs when rising rents force someone to move out of the neighborhood they are living in, and gentrification happens when displacement occurs at higher rates. Generally, it means a neighborhood goes from being lower income and more divers to higher income with a larger white population.

“Today the zoning pattern in Missoula generally would perpetuate and accelerate the risk of displacement and gentrification and that is because there are more opportunities for new housing development in those areas that are vulnerable to displacement and gentrification,” Kimmell told the council. “Research shows that when zoning capacity for new housing is concentrated in those areas that are vulnerable, that is the conditions where the positive impacts of new housing development on reducing prices (are outweighed) by the negative impacts of inducing more demand in that neighborhood and causing rising rents.”

Kimmell told the council that cities that upzone broadly across the entire city have had better success in preventing gentrification and displacement.

He recommended that Missoula:

Distribute opportunities for affordable housing types broadly throughout the city.

Allow higher density levels that encourage smaller, more affordable homes.

Not limit higher density housing to neighborhoods vulnerable to gentrification.

Design effective incentives for income-restricted affordable housing.

Design reforms to increase access to opportunity services and amenities.

Council member Heidi West of Ward 1 said that she’s seeing a lot of 13-plexes, eight-plexes and townhome development in her neighborhood. She said that Kimmell’s data on incomes and housing prices might be out of date because they came from the 2020 Census, and home prices have skyrocketed since the pandemic.

“Most of these are coming on the market at $499,000,” she said. “I would say there has been significant demographic change across all of Missoula and where most of our low-income people are currently located.”

Council member Gwen Jones noted that some parts of the city are constrained by sewer and water access as far as being able to absorb more density.

Eran Pehan, the director of the city’s office of Community Planning, Development and Innovation said her office is engaging with lots of people of all different backgrounds to understand how they’ll be affected by code reform.

“It’s nice to hear the honest truth about our zoning map,” said City Council member Daniel Carlino.