Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess lived right across the alley from The Rowe apartments during college, and he said he loved his time spent there. Now, eight Missoulians from diverse backgrounds have the opportunity to access discounted homeownership in the desirable neighborhood just steps from the Hip Strip.

“It’s a wonderful project for people in our community who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford to live here,” Hess said Thursday as he gazed out at Mount Sentinel from the window of one of the soon-to-be-certified units.

All eight of the deed-restricted condos are under contract, said head of sales Tyler Eisenzimer, and the certificate of occupancy from the city is expected in the next week or two. The collection of one-bedroom units, listed for $299,000 each, is set aside for households earning up to $68,640 a year. The special pricing was negotiated through a right-of-way vacation by the city and partnership with the North Missoula Community Development Corporation.

Developer Cole Bergquist was able to create the affordable housing opportunity by combining the Rowe with the Reed, a set of 40 market-rate units next door to the deed-restricted housing. In fact, the city only required Bergquist to develop seven deed-restricted units, but he was able to squeeze one additional condo into the development.

NMCDC Executive Director Brittany Palmer said the tripartite partnership was a creative way to “use all the tools we can,” since other housing options like a community land trust weren’t a good fit for this particular property.

By creating homeownership opportunities for people making up to 120% of the Area Median Income, Palmer added, the Rowe creates “a more inclusive and diversified area.” University students and employees are among the eight individuals moving into the condos soon.

The project, however, wasn’t without its challenges.

Bergquist’s team broke ground on the Rowe in May 2021, and labor and construction costs stretched the timeline out to about a two-year process. Eisenzimer said switch gear boxes were the hardest item to come by in the building process.

Finding qualified owners also proved difficult, despite Missoula’s pressing need for affordable housing. The Rowe originally utilized a lottery system to find occupants, but those who were on the initial 100-person waitlist saw rates increase past the AMI limit by the time they were ready to start moving in.

“We didn’t have enough buyers,” Eisenzimer said. Eventually, however, eight eligible households filled up the vacancies.

And while that figure pales in comparison to the enormity of Missoula’s housing crisis, Hess is optimistic the city and its partners should be able to duplicate the success of the Rowe in the future.

“The first time is always the hardest,” Hess pointed out. Now that the city, NMCDC and the developer have worked out some of the kinks, he believes the Rowe stands as a replicable model for affordable housing.

“This is something we’ll be able to point to and say ‘here’s a path,’” said Hess.