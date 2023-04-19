The tens of thousands of poplar trees near Missoula's wastewater treatment plant are not long for this world.

The trees, well over 30,000 of them, were planted in 2014 on 130 acres near the facility just to the south of Mullan Road. The city's goal was to find a cost-efficient way to suck phosphorous and nitrogen out of treated wastewater instead of letting those nutrients flow into the river. Too much of these nutrients in a river could cause a buildup of algae and vegetation that sucks up oxygen, kills fish, blocks light to deeper water and clogs small channels.

Logan McInnis, the city's deputy director of utilities, said the city's original plan in 2014 was to find a way to remove those harmful nutrients while growing a product that could bring back some revenue for the taxpayers.

Things didn't go as planned, however.

"When they were planted there was a big mill out in Boardman, Oregon, and there were thousands of acres of poplars planted to feed that mill," McInnis explained. "Ours were planted at the same time. Subsequent to that, I don't really know what all happened, but the market fell through and all the poplars were cut down and the mill closed. And that eliminated the market we had been planning."

The expense of shipping the poplar wood to any other mill farther away would be cost-prohibitive. Still, the poplars are doing their primary job.

"The main goal is for the crop to utilize the wastewater and the nutrients and they are meeting that goal," McInnis explained. "The main objective has been met. We're just looking at ways to make it more financially sustainable."

Since the treatment plant sends about 10% of its summertime flow to the poplars, the trees remove an average of about 600 pounds of phosphorus and over 11,000 pounds of nitrogen each year.

The city has cut a few trees down to test different methods to see if they could be sold after they're kiln-dried. They're also testing to see if the trees could get mulched in place to perhaps allow alfalfa to grow in the field.

"Alfalfa is a really effective crop at removing nutrients," McInnis explained. "It also uses a lot of water. But there's a lot of steps before we get (to planting a new crop). We have to consult with the (Montana) Department of Environmental Quality and get permitted."

Gene Connell, the resource recovery facility superintendent at the city's wastewater treatment plant, said government regulations require the treated effluent that's applied to the trees to be targeted via pipes to each individual tree. The trees can't be flood-irrigated or spray-irrigated because that would require the plant to implement a higher level of sterilization due to the fact that there would be more risk of people breathing in particles.

So, currently, there's a large system of PVC pipes that brings water to the trees so that they soak up more nutrients.

That's one reason why the city, when planners were first deciding whether to plant poplar or alfalfa or some other type of crop, eventually chose poplar: Implementing a higher level of sterilization to accommodate a different irrigation method, like spray-irrigation required for alfalfa, would have been much more expensive up-front.

Connell acknowledged that with the benefit of hindsight, the city would obviously prefer that alfalfa had been chosen in the first place.

"But we are trying to look ahead, and deal with what's in front of us," he said.

He noted that there's lots of factors that go into all the decisions made at the poplar farm and he has heard all kinds of suggestions from the public.

"One person told us we should plant mango trees," he recalled.

Both Connell and McInnis said alfalfa grows for six to eight years, meaning the ground doesn't have to be tilled and replanted every year.

"It's really good for conserving soil," McInnis said. "And another nice feature is it's been demonstrated to sequester carbon pretty significantly. And God knows there'd be a lot of local interest in alfalfa."

He said the city would probably contract with someone to manage the crop.

"We're still deciding the full-scale plan," he said.