The timeline and contract amount for the Sleepy Inn deconstruction increased this week due to added projects the contractor has discovered at the West Broadway site.

In February 2023, the city entered into a contract with Three Rivers Landworks LLC to complete hazardous building materials abatement, deconstruction and building removal of the Sleepy Inn. Mobilization, utility disconnects and abatement also began in February.

The extra work brings the contract amount from $283,665.65 to $318,828.65, and the scheduled substantial completion of construction is now targeted for May 12, four weeks behind schedule.

“As work continues throughout the building some unplanned activities have occurred, resulting in additional cost and schedule delays,” a press release stated Monday.

The additional work results from some unexpected discoveries, including an additional 4,150 square feet of asbestos-containing plaster behind wood framing, drywall and plaster in the western and middle portion of the building. According to the press release, this material was hidden behind the first layer of flooring and drywall and not detected during the 2022 Hazardous Building Materials Survey.

Old and damaged piping wrapped in asbestos insulation was also found under the sub floor, and a crawl space has emerged under the length of the building. The opening to the crawl space was first uncovered in the pre-bid meeting, but it was believed to extend under only a portion of the building.

The longer crawl space was discovered after Heritage Timber removed the building flooring. The crawl space has to be demolished and replaced with fill material.

The change in costs will also be covered by a combination of City Brownfields funds and Tax Increment Financing. Up to $221,117 will be funded with TIF, contingent upon Mayor Jordan Hess' approval of the contract amount and Brownfields Program funding increase. The Missoula Redevelopment Agency authorized the contract amendment with Three Rivers Landworks on April 20.

In the next few weeks, the public can expect to see the large stacks of deconstructed lumber and other materials removed from the property. Those materials will be recycled or sold by Heritage Timber as per the MRA Deconstruction Policy.

An estimated 60% of the building material is being recycled or reused. Once deconstruction is complete, the rest of the Sleepy Inn structures will be removed.

The property at 1427 West Broadway is currently listed for sale for $890,000.