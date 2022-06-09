Missoula's summer events capitalizing on new Caras Park

Lilacs, warm rain and crowds of people at Caras Park are good signs that summer has arrived.

This year, a major face lift around the downtown park near the river is bound to turn some heads.

“Caras feels more green, more friendly,” said Linda McCarthy, director of the Missoula Downtown Partnership. “The park feels much larger; it creates some space to be and to use.”

With the first stage in the giant project nearly complete, events like Out to Lunch or Downtown ToNight capitalize on the increased space and electric hook ups for the fast-increasing food truck business.

Nine months ago construction crews leveled the grassy hill and decades-old amphitheater that creates the south border of the small park.

Crews added more accessible seating space with rows of concrete blocks. Spaces in the front accommodate more than a dozen disability access spots. Prior to the update, there was no disability access.

Grass carpets the ground between each row. A new, flat field sits on the other side of a path. Half of the project was fixing the park's underground storm drainage system, which now treats runoff city water before depositing it in the Clark Fork River.

City officials said the new design added roughly 800 new seats and lawn spots.

McCarthy said the space is needed with the growth of summer events. Out to Lunch, which started in 1986, has grown to rake in more than $400,000 a year in food and beverage sales. Thousands of people could show up on a warm sunny day.

Downtown ToNight, started in 2001, rivals the size of its daytime counterpart.

“We often get really crowded between the food and the live music,” McCarthy said. “Space and electric hookups are what we need right now.”

The electric outlets are mostly used for food trucks, which have become the dominant food and drink sellers at the event.

According to the Instagram account Food Truck Locator-Missoula, Missoula could have between five and 30 trucks working a single day, often depending on weather. Out to Lunch pulls in 15 trucks a week, but vendors had to secure a spot at the pavilion as early as February.

Jimmy Lynch, a food truck worker at Mountain Berry Bowls, said he has seen the number of food trucks increase since he started working the industry five years ago. Last year, his business bought a second truck, which usually sits on Broadway.

“Missoula just has a demand for it,” Lynch said as he cut bananas from the back of his truck. “Maybe it was graduation weekend, but it was really crowded last (Out to Lunch) with people visiting.”

Mary Fisher, 11-year operator of Lil’ Orbits donuts with her husband, said the couple have noticed a lot more people visiting from out of town or across the world. The two go to Missoula events, but using a trailer makes traveling and setting up more difficult.

Some of the new electric hookups are still fenced off in the new construction area, leaving slightly fewer food trucks with a chance to sell to the downtown crowd. McCarthy said the new hookups are also embedded in the concrete amphitheater, which could lead to some trucks lining up along the park’s walkways.

Maily Vang, owner of Sa-Wad-Dee Thai restaurant, said the food trucks have dominated events as more businesses branch into trucks and start-ups come online. Only Vang and two other vendors at Wednesday’s Out to Lunch were not food trucks or trailers.

“When I started 25 years ago, there were none,” she said. “It’s mostly been the last few years.”

Food trucks flourished during the pandemic, offering a flexible option for those looking for socially-distant takeout while bringing dishes to outdoor events that were often the only public events.

Despite loosening COVID restrictions in 2021, the 2022 season will be the first series that mostly resembles pre-pandemic gigs and crowds. Larger bands like the Big Sky Mudflaps and the Western Wingnuts will take the covered stage in front of a new amphitheater.

Caras Park was part of the Clark Fork River until the 1960s, when highway officials filled in the river from its downtown banks. The park is named after George Caras Sr., who donated and helped secure a flood wall along the park’s edge. Since then, the park has been run by the City of Missoula and funded by the Missoula Downtown Association.

The upgrade to the downtown park is part of a larger master plan developed by the city. The funding came from several groups in the private-public partnership, including the Missoula Downtown Foundation, Missoula Parks and Rec, the city, and several private donors.

McCarthy said she expects the next stage will include building a basketball court or playscape under the Bear Tracks Bridge. That project would not start until construction on the bridge is finished. Another project would create an official walkway from Caras to Brennan’s Wave on the Clark Fork.

In the coming years, Missoula planners hope to build out other green spaces next to Caras, opening up the idea of a convertible ribbon ice rink or another man-made wave by California Street for surfers. When all the upgrades are complete, Missoulians could expect more green space across the riverfront at the cost of some parking spots.

Lynch, the food truck driver, said he felt happy to see the upgrades, and they cannot come soon enough. With more people returning to get their weekly food truck fix, Lynch is looking to keep selling at Caras and other events across Missoula.

“A lot of people are in town right now. I hope the summer is full of it,” he said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.