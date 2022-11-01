Missoula's Temporary Outdoor Safe Space: New location, new shelter types

The company that makes the shelters, Pallet, says they are designed to last 10 years.

Blayne Metz, the county's shelter project coordinator, said each one can fit two people and all are equipped with a fire extinguisher and windows. They can withstand snow loads of 25 pounds per square foot and 100-mph wind gusts.

"They're pretty basic," Metz said. "But they solve a lot of the issues of allowing personal privacy and giving them a place to call their own and a door to close."

Jim Hicks, the executive director of the Hope Rescue Mission, said the current TSOS has sheltered 180 people since it was set up early in the pandemic. Of those, about half have been able to move out of the Homeless Management Information System by either finding permanent housing or going back to treatment. Unlike the Authorized Camp Site (a separate, low-barrier site for homeless people that's closing soon), residents of the TSOS are required to hit certain benchmarks as far as showing they are moving forward in being employable and getting into permanent housing.

"It's been walking alongside people, giving them some dignity with some accountability," Hicks explained. "And those that really want to kind of move forward will. It kind of sifts out, in some ways, those that don't want to move forward and they'll move on."

Recently, a man staying at the TSOS said he was hearing voices that told him to harm himself, Hicks recalled. But by getting him case management services and other people to help him get connected to the right medication, the man has been reunited with his family.

Another man at the TSOS had gotten a job but started not showing up. When staff members asked him why, the man explained that he had no way of showering every day and didn't want his co-workers to know he was homeless.

"And that's when we kind of woke up, you know," Hicks recalled. "Hey, we all get showered and don't even think about it. So that's when we kind of hustled to find him a shower so that he could again, get another layer of dignity."

The new site will have two specially designed mobile restroom units, each with a shower, that will be connected to hot water and electricity.

Metz said the location of the new site will be much closer to services, including a navigation center at the Trinity housing complex that will connect people to services. Also, there will be 30 units of permanent supportive housing at Trinity for people who are coming off the streets.

The contract awarded to construction company Knife River currently stands at about $864,000 to prepare the new site next to the detention center. All of that money, as well, came from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. Hicks said some of the funding for having on-site staff members comes from ARPA.

The federal money is no longer coming in, Hicks noted. He said he hopes a Crisis Services Levy on the Nov. 8 ballot is passed by voters. It would mean that about $5 million per year in local tax revenue would go to things like the operation of the TSOS now that ARPA is gone.

"That's why this levy is so important," Hicks said. "To continue the services that we've been able to establish."

Hicks said that there's a list of about 20 or so individuals who are currently living at the Authorized Camp Site who have expressed interest in moving to the TSOS.

Hicks said that the money for the TSOS has been able to affect some real change. For example, a man who had been living illegally under the Reserve Street Bridge for 10 years is now clean, living in an apartment and has a job. That wouldn't be possible without the ARPA funds and strong collaboration between Missoula organizations and governments, Hicks said.

"So yeah, like I say, that Crisis Services Levy going forward is so important," Hicks said.