Missoulian 150: A journey through history and beyond

The telephone had yet to be invented when the first Missoulian newspapers rolled off the press. In recent springs, first-graders at Bonner School have been invited on guided walks to the Bonner-Milltown History Center, where they get a chance to make a call on a working rotary phone. Dialing is a foreign concept to them, requiring a finger motion like no other they’ve experienced and may never again. Frankly, we should be more amazed than we are when our 2-year-olds get their pudgy hands on our smart phones and deftly swipe up Super Why or ABC Mouse apps.

Consider the shack on West Front Street that produced the first newspaper in Missoula. Is it with pride or consternation, or both, that we juxtapose an “average” home today in the Missoula Valley that costs $338,000? And that within a five-minute drive in any direction are other dwellings that reflect living standards of a century and more ago?