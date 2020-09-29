Missoulian 150: A journey through history and beyond

It’s a brave and scary new world out there. But then, when wasn’t it?
That history has chosen a year called 2020 to render the future so unclear seems like the cruelest of ironies; that is, if you don’t recall the past.
In this special section we mark the 150th anniversary of what became the Missoulian, Montana’s oldest continuous newspaper.
In just the past century and a half we can, and should, reflect on pandemics every bit as overwhelming as COVID-19, on political and social unrest that match the current scene rancor for rancor, on wildfires too destructive to believe, and on wars that put everything else to shame.
We’ve also seen incredible advances in technology and medicine, life-changing works of art and music, the fruits of all that unrest that challenge our biases and ignorance, and an appreciation of the fragility of the natural world that generations have sweated to instill.
Now consider the indigenous among us, including local tribes that have generously contributed to this look-back on a history otherwise constrained by the sideboards of Euro-American mores.
Disease? Social change? Natural disasters? War? Reverence for nature? As the Séliš-Ql̓ispé Culture Committee gently suggests in a series of beautiful essays herein, the rest of us are babes in the woods.
The telephone had yet to be invented when the first Missoulian newspapers rolled off the press. In recent springs, first-graders at Bonner School have been invited on guided walks to the Bonner-Milltown History Center, where they get a chance to make a call on a working rotary phone. Dialing is a foreign concept to them, requiring a finger motion like no other they’ve experienced and may never again. Frankly, we should be more amazed than we are when our 2-year-olds get their pudgy hands on our smart phones and deftly swipe up Super Why or ABC Mouse apps.
Consider the shack on West Front Street that produced the first newspaper in Missoula. Is it with pride or consternation, or both, that we juxtapose an “average” home today in the Missoula Valley that costs $338,000? And that within a five-minute drive in any direction are other dwellings that reflect living standards of a century and more ago?
We would love to zap into the future that is now those early Missoulian newspapermen, guys like Frank Woody and Washington McCormick in the 1870s and Arthur Stone and Martin Hutchens later on. Could they come to grips with news delivery methods of the 21st century, the unceasing search for models that attract readers in a competitive digital world and still make money enough to pay the hired hands? One that offers hope to those who would open a paper made of paper on their breakfast tables each morning to scan, devour, cuss and nod at what local journalists deemed worthy to spend their time producing the day or the week before?
So where do we go from here? When we dispense of Hindsight 2020, what can we say about Foresight 2021? What can we learn that helps us keep our wits about us, even as we strap masks over our mouths and noses?
Maybe it’ll help to remember we don't live in a time bubble. Things will get better, things will get worse, things will get better again. Guaranteed. Because when since 1870, when since time immemorial, did they not?
Read vignettes from this special section here and online at Missoulian.com throughout the week: https://missoulian.com/special-section/.
