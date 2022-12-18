 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missoulian and Local Bounti offering free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers

As the leading provider of news, information and advertising solutions in our region, we are excited to announce that during the week of Dec. 19 though Dec. 25, we are offering a free 3-month digital subscription to missoulian.com to new subscribers, up to 675 subscriptions. This program is presented in partnership with Local Bounti and it is one way we are giving back to the community during this holiday season.

Aerial perspectives of Missoula County and western Montana are see in this drone footage captured by Missoulian Photographer, Ben Allan Smith.

Since our inception, the Missoulian has partnered with local businesses across our region to deliver the best in advertising, news coverage and sponsorships throughout our community. Our company’s greatest assets, by far, are the local communities we serve and the people just like you who live in them. With a great partner like Local Bounti, we can offer free 3-month digital subscriptions for you and your families to stay up to date on all the events, news and information you need as you plan and gather for the holidays and for the next couple of months after.

The Missoulian has seen record-setting trends in page views, and users who are accessing our content both in our printed newspaper and at Missoulian.com. When you visit our site, you can expect robust local content, photo galleries, videos and much, much more. We strive to cover the things that matter to you.

Our hope is that you take this opportunity to enjoy all that the Missoulian has to offer. Thank you to Local Bounti for their partnership in making this possible. We would both like to wish you a happy holiday season and a wonderful and joyous end to 2022.

To take advantage of this free digital subscription offer, please visit Missoulian.com and click on the large white banner with holly berries above the Missoulian logo. That will take you to the page to redeem the digital subscription offer.

Happy Holidays.

Dave Worstell

