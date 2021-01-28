Missoulian building sale expected to close in spring; printing to be relocated

The Missoulian will have papers delivered early in the morning from Helena, so that means there will be loading dock jobs in Missoula that will be offered to the current press room employees first.

"We will make every effort to offer our present staff new opportunities," he said. "Those that don't land jobs will get a severance package based on years of service. These are really dedicated workers."

He said paper delivery times for residences and business in Missoula will be unchanged and the Missoulian will not change its regular content. Some sections of the paper may have to be altered slightly due to the new press. Earlier deadlines will mean results of night sports events will be reported that night online but won’t be available in time for the next morning’s print edition. The Ravalli Republic print edition will be printed in Helena as well, but those customers will see no changes in delivery schedules.

In some form or another, the Missoulian newspaper has been around for 150 years, making it Montana's oldest continuous newspaper. The current building was built in the mid-1980s when there were nearly three times as many employees at the paper.