Missoulian building sold to group that includes Cole Bergquist

The Missoulian building at 500 S. Higgins has officially been sold to an ownership group that includes former University of Montana football player Cole Bergquist.

The sale price was not clear in the filing in the Missoula County Treasurer's office on Thursday. The filing was dated Nov. 18 and lists The Belle LLC as part of the deed of trust. Bergquist is a part of that company, which is based in Irvine, California, according to the document.

Bergquist, Aaron Wagner and Jadon Wagner all signed the agreement. The Wagners are brothers and former Brigham Young football players.

Bergquist posted an Instagram story of him signing what appears to be paperwork, with the caption "something big in the works," along with an emoji of a construction crane. He tagged both Wagner brothers.

Bergquist declined to comment Friday afternoon. He is the developer and property owner of The Reed condo project just east of the Missoulian, which is under construction.

The buyer of the property has cloaked the process in secrecy throughout, with WGM Group acting as an intermediary through rezoning. Missoula City Council voted 9-1 in early October to approve a rezoning request for mixed-use residential and commercial.

Some concerns were noted during the process, including allowable building height, which will be 125 feet. Prior to the vote, the Missoulian property had a unique zoning designation that allowed it to print newspapers in an industrial capacity while also allowing for a commercial office space.

The Missoulian, owned by Lee Enterprises, is still in operation and will move to a different location within the city. The printing press has already been removed from the building. The newspaper is now printed in Helena and trucked back for delivery.

Missoulian publisher Jim Strauss said the newspaper's staff will move out of the building in early 2022. The exact location of the new office will be announced once additional details are hammered out.

"We have a large amount of walk-in traffic and the new location will be great for our customers and great for our staff," Strauss said.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

