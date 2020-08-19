Missoulian building to be listed at $8.58M

Strauss said the Missoulian is not necessarily looking to move its operations from the current location and would consider leasing space in the building from any potential buyer. A massive printing press and associated facilities are located in the building in order to print, package and deliver the newspaper to locations across western Montana every day.

“We’re not looking to move,” Strauss said. “We’ll look at all offers. We’d love to have the press operations remain here. We have a great crew that does really high-quality work. We’ll look at offers which would require us to move printing operations, but that’s certainly not our first choice."

If the staff does have to relocate, Strauss said there are certain requirements.

"Obviously if we sell the building and have to move, we love downtown,” he said. "We love midtown. We’d be looking at relocating to a high-traffic area that would need to be very visible and accessible for our customers. It would need to have ample parking. But all of that’s down the road.”

Strauss said a real estate analysis informed Lee Enterprises executives what price it should be listed at.