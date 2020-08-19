Missoulian building to be listed at $8.58M

The distinctive Missoulian newspaper building at 500 S. Higgins in downtown Missoula will be listed for sale by ERA Lambros Real Estate on Friday.
According to Missoulian publisher Jim Strauss, the listing price will be $8,583,000 for the 56,000-square-foot building and the more than 3.5 acres on which it sits.
Lee Enterprises owns and operates the Missoulian newspaper and Missoulian.com and its affiliated publications. Strauss said the sale of the building will not affect the news or advertising operations of the Missoulian, but it could mean staff have to relocate.
Strauss said that since he became publisher about two years ago, he and other Lee executives have noticed that the building, located on a prime piece of Hip Strip property next to the Clark Fork River, is underutilized.
According to Missoulian records from 1988 until 2000, the Missoulian had about 160 full-time employees and another 45 part-time employees, including more than 40 people employed in the newsroom.
The Missoulian employs about 75 full- and part-time workers, Strauss said. The newsroom currently counts 21 staffers.
“Now that the real estate market is starting to tick back up, we’ve been approached unsolicited by three very interested parties,” Strauss explained. “We’ve also been approached by the local real estate community that’s been hearing the buzz that the Missoulian is looking to market the building. They’re saying ‘let us know, and do it in the most fair manner possible so we all have a shot to present that to clients.'”
Strauss said the Missoulian is not necessarily looking to move its operations from the current location and would consider leasing space in the building from any potential buyer. A massive printing press and associated facilities are located in the building in order to print, package and deliver the newspaper to locations across western Montana every day.
“We’re not looking to move,” Strauss said. “We’ll look at all offers. We’d love to have the press operations remain here. We have a great crew that does really high-quality work. We’ll look at offers which would require us to move printing operations, but that’s certainly not our first choice."
If the staff does have to relocate, Strauss said there are certain requirements.
"Obviously if we sell the building and have to move, we love downtown,” he said. "We love midtown. We’d be looking at relocating to a high-traffic area that would need to be very visible and accessible for our customers. It would need to have ample parking. But all of that’s down the road.”
Strauss said a real estate analysis informed Lee Enterprises executives what price it should be listed at.
“We’re not currently maximizing the use of space, so we decided to put it out on the market and see what proposals come forth,” he said. “This will be a fair process. We want it handled by local real estate experts. That’s why we’re doing it. It will be good for the Missoulian and good for Missoula. There’s a lot of excitement for this property and how that could help move downtown forward. This is a good community opportunity as potential buyers look at all options for this property.”
Strauss said he participated in the recent Missoula Downtown Master Plan planning sessions, and he noticed that the “elephant in the room” was the fact that the massive Missoulian building is taking up so much space with nowhere near its historic staffing levels.
“People ask, ‘why are we selling’ and well, blame it on the Clark Fork,” Strauss continued. “It’s such a beautiful piece of property. We really aren’t tapping the full potential of the property. But like I said, we will move to a location that’s highly visible and highly accessible. We’re ramping up digital operations, and the subscribers will not see any changes. The Missoulian has a long history in this town and we’re positioning ourselves to be the leading media player in Missoula.”
The Missoulian newspaper will celebrate its 150th anniversary this year, and is currently in its fourth location in town.
Recently, many staff members of the Missoulian, like many workers in the U.S., have been working from home due to the pandemic.
Other newspaper publishing companies across the U.S. have recently announced the sale of longtime building headquarters, such as the Orlando Sentinel and the New York Daily News.
Reporter Elahe Izadi of the Washington Post recently wrote that newsrooms are the original open-plan offices.
“Reporters across disparate beats can shape one another’s ideas. Young journalists sharpen their skills by overhearing how veteran reporters conduct their interviews,” Izadi wrote.
Local Realtors Peter Lambros and Julie Gardner of ERA Lambros will handle the listing of the Missoulian building.
They said that they expect the building to attract a lot of interest, given its location near the soon-to-be remodeled Higgins Bridge, Caras Park, the Clark Fork River, the Hip Strip, the University of Montana and the downtown shopping district. It’s also got quite a bit of parking, which is a rarity.
“To have a property come on the market like this is so rare,” Gardner said. “There’s a lot of desire for this kind of property in Missoula. It’s probably not seeing the highest and best use right now, so it’s probably time to think about something else. Like Jim said, though, the Missoulian’s not going anywhere.”
The building was built in the mid-1980s and has a special zoning for a newspaper. Gardner said it would need to be rezoned if anyone wants to redevelop it into something else like housing or retail, or a combination of both.
“It will need to be rezoned, which would give the community and city a chance to be a part of that process, the next iteration,” Gardner said.
Gardner said the Missoula real estate market is hot right now, but she said there’s been interest in the building for a long time.
“I think this started happening before our market got as busy as it is,” she said. “We’ve certainly seen an increase in activity over the last six months. There’s an awful lot of people wanting to be in our community, wanting to move here. We’re just going to see what ideas come forward for this property. I don’t know what it’s going to end up being used for.”
Lambros said even though there’s economic uncertainty nationally due to the pandemic, Missoula is poised to see robust development activity. He said the building could be developed into an apartment building with large home offices or it could remain an office.
“Missoula is situated to be an attractive place to locate,” he said. “Missoula is well-positioned, regardless, as an attractive place to live and work.”
Gardner said nobody knows what the future holds as far as whether there will be a prolonged economic recession.
“I think there’s general optimism about Missoula as a growing community and a good place to live and a good place to work if you take the long view,” she said.
The future of media is changing rapidly due to the pandemic and economic circumstances, and Zoom meetings may not cut it, according to longtime journalists.
"Now more than ever, it’s important for people to be in a space where they can really have meaningful conversations about news and what they should be covering and shouldn’t be covering,” David Boardman, a former top editor of the Seattle Times and Temple University’s media college dean, told the Washington Post. “That’s much more difficult to do when you’re not in a physical space together.”
