Missoulian editorial: The music of huckleberries

The notes on a musical score look a bit like huckleberries (if you squint just right), and we offer a symphony of whole hucks to Jo May Salonen to serenade her retirement from the Missoula Symphony Association. She took over in 2019 with the job of replacing Darko Butorac, the conductor who propelled our local musicians to heights of professionalism worthy of any city 10 times the size. She succeeded with the selection of Julia Tai — and then plunged into the challenge of preserving an institution founded on social mingling through an unprecedented disease pandemic. Making it through the last two years to see the outpouring of public support at last week’s Symphony in the Park must have been hugely gratifying.

An attorney’s briefcase full of chokecherries to the chain of events and legislation that’s wound up in a Billings courtroom where Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobson is on trial. She’s defending a stack of new laws supposedly improving the state’s “election integrity” and “voter confidence” in a state with virtually zero evidence of election fraud. One limits third-party ballot collection in a state where significant numbers of voters, especially on Indian reservations, have limited transportation or ballot access options (an earlier version of the same law was already ruled unconstitutional for those reasons). Another removes college IDs from the list of accepted voter identification, in a state that prides itself on a robust higher education community. The third ends Election Day voter registration. If Montana was an electoral battlefield of tightly balanced legislative chambers and decimal-point differences in election tallies, a hard look at our election mechanics might be justified. But with the state Democratic Party a couple seats away from super-minority status in Helena, we don’t see a threat worth so much legislative and judicial scrutiny. Instead, we see a bunch of outrage-hunting politicians copy-catting the Big Lie of 2020, instead of actually confronting the challenges of serving the people who elected them.

Electric buses have been a big-city fixture for ages — Missoula’s first street car depended on electricity from Milltown Dam. The sparks they popped as their old-fashioned antenna scrapped along street wires reminds us of the zap that makes the taste of huckleberries so distinctive — which we’re awarding by the thunderbolt to the Mountain Line for landing a $10 million federal grant to upgrade its electric buses. The new battery-powered versions dispense with the web of wires, in addition to removing diesel smoke from the airshed. That’s about 586 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions out of our atmosphere, and a city-wide reminder of how effective new technology can be.