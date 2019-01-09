Gov. Steve Bullock soon will select a new member of the Montana Board of Regents after Fran Albrecht of Missoula announced she is not seeking to be reappointed.
Albrecht is the current chair of the board that oversees the Montana University System, but her term expires Feb. 1.
The board has seven members appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate. A student regent sits for a one-year term, and other members serve seven-year overlapping terms.
The governor is currently accepting applications and recommendations and "will plan to make a decision in the coming month," according to the governor's office. If a deadline to apply exists, it was not immediately available from the governor's office.
The new regent will need to be from the western part of Montana, or District One, said the governor's office. State statute notes "not more than four (appointments) may be affiliated with the same political party," and the governor's office noted the new regent may be from any party but Democrat.