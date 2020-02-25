Missoulian, Mansfield Center partner on Kristof book giveaway

The Missoulian is partnering with the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center on a book giveaway in advance of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nicholas Kristof's March 10 appearance here.

Kristof will deliver the annual Mansfield Lecture, titled “Rebuilding America,”described as "a look at the deep structural problems that America faces." Kristof and his wife, the journalist Sheryl WuDunn, examined those issues in their recently released book “Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope.”

In stories the Washington Post called "variously wrenching and inspiring," Kristof and WuDunn examine difficult economic realities in Kristof's hometown of Yamhill, Oregon, and elsewhere.

The Missoulian will give away copies of "Tightrope" to the first 20 subscribers who come to the Missoulian office at 500 S. Higgins Ave. starting 2 p.m. Wednesday. Missoulian offices close at 5 p.m.

The book is also available at local bookstores and online sites.

Kristof will speak at 7:30 p.m. March 10 at the George Dennison Theatre on the University of Montana campus. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The event is free.

