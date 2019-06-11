The Missoulian has named Keila Szpaller as city editor and Tom Bauer as photo editor.
“I am delighted to have two journalists with such a depth of experience and longstanding presence in the community assuming leadership roles in our newsroom,” said Missoulian Editor Gwen Florio.
Szpaller moved to Montana in 1998 and worked at the Missoula Independent, Great Falls Tribune, and since 2006, the Missoulian where, among other stories, she covered city government including Missoula’s eminent domain takeover of the water company from The Carlyle Group. Most recently she covered the University of Montana and higher education. That beat, key to the Missoulian's coverage, will be reassigned.
She was previously awarded the Knight Kiplinger Fellowship in public affairs and digital journalism, and is currently completing a co-fellowship from Education Writers Association on economic mobility and education. In 2015, she was among the reporters awarded by the Society of Environmental Journalists’ Fund for Environmental Journalism for a series of stories from Montana to Zambia with Photo Editor Kurt Wilson.
Szpaller has an English degree from Walla Walla College and a master’s degree from the University of Montana School of Journalism.
Photojournalist Bauer is a born and bred Montanan, having grown up in Great Falls. In his school career, Bauer has been a Panther, Bison, Grizzly, Bobcat and Argonaut. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history, with an art minor, from the University of Montana. He then attended graduate school at the School of Journalism at UM. Bauer began working as a photographer at the Missoulian in 1990. Bauer, who lives in Missoula, replaces Wilson, who is retiring from the Missoulian at the end of June.