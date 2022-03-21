Missoulian newspaper staff move to new building

It would be impossible to put an accurate estimate on the number of Bridge Pizza slices, Le Petit or Bernice's Bakery quadruple-shot Americanos, Taco Sano burritos or after-hours beers from Flippers that have been purchased by Missoulian newspaper employees over the years.

Ever since the current home of the Missoulian was built at 500 S. Higgins in 1985, the Hip Strip's eclectic array of small businesses, from Big Dipper Ice Cream to the recently-shuttered Hob Nob Cafe, have nourished frazzled journalists and other workers that operated the newspaper's advertising, circulation, accounting, printing and maintenance departments.

Bridge Pizza, right across the street, was a favorite for decades.

"Undoubtedly, tens of thousands of slices of pizza provided sustenance to the many Missoulian workers who became our friends," said Shirley Juhl, who founded The Bridge Bistro, and later Bridge Pizza, with her husband Dave. "Great neighbors that we are sad to see leave."

On Monday, a moving crew swept through the cavernous building moving computer equipment to the newspaper's new office at 2291 West Broadway Avenue. That means the 41 current newspaper workers will be exploring new options for nearby caffeine jolts, snacks and meals.

The Missoulian is continuing its operations in Missoula and the newspaper will still be delivered digitally and in-person every day.

“We wanted offices in the heart of Missoula with easy access and ample parking for our staff and customers, and our new location has that,” said Missoulian Publisher Jim Strauss. “It’s tough to say goodbye to the Clark Fork and Hip Strip, but we’re fortunate to find the space we did in this tight real estate market. I look forward to settling in with our team at our new location.”

It's unclear what will happen with the old 56,000-square-foot building now, however, as it was purchased by The Belle, LLC, in November after being listed for sale by Lee Enterprises for $8.58 million the previous January.

Former University of Montana quarterback Cole Bergquist is now one of the building's new owners, and he hasn't responded to requests about his plans. He and his business partners released renderings last year of what they might build at the site, and the images showed a multi-story mixed-use building with residential housing units on the upper floors and business spaces at the ground level.

Last year, the Missoula city council granted Bergquist and his partners with a zoning variance that will allow them to build to a height of 125 feet. The Missoulian sits on 3.5 acres, but some of the land near the river that currently is home to a sort of dog-walking park will never be developed because it sits in the floodplain.

"I think it's the best site for redevelopment in Montana," Bergquist told the Missoulian in November. "It's second to none."​

